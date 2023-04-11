LETTER OF INTENT

LETTER OF INTENT – Tawas Area senior Reese Cadorette signed her letter of intent on Monday morning to become a member of the Ferris State University track and field team.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY – It was a great start to the week for Tawas Area senior Reese Cadorette. On Monday morning, in front of many family, friends, coaches and administrators, she signed her letter of intent to join the track and field team at Ferris State University.

“I would say it is a pretty cool experience and one I thought would never happen, because I started track so late in high school,” she said. “It just all started to work out after my junior year.”

