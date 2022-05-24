INLAND LAKES — Hale sent its track and field team to Inland Lakes on Friday, for a Division 4 regional. The Eagles were able to advance one to the state finals, as Zach Koepke placed second in the 300 hurdles, with a time of 42.69.
Also, for the Hale boys, Koepke was 10th in the 100 meter dash, fifth in the 200 and Dalton Jaremba was seventh in the 400.
On the girls’ side, Chloe Bernard was 12th in the 1600 meter run and 15th in the 800 and Kaitlyn Hollis was 18th in the 800 and 20th in the 100. Kayla Wolanin was also 15th in the 1600 meter run.
The Division 4 state finals are Saturday, June 4 at Hudsonville.
Whittemore-Prescott sent its team to a Division 4 regional meet at Marion. They did not have any state qualifiers.
The boys’ were highlighted by Kameron Johnson coming in 15th in the 100, Brady Oliver was 10th in the 200 and Thomas Saunders was 10th in the 1600 and 12th in the 800. Spencer Aldrich was also 11th in the 1600 and Eli Murphy was eighth in the 3200.
For the Lady Cardinals, Brianna Listeman was 12th in the 100, Riley Stephens was 17th in the 200, Isabelle Steinley was 10th in the 400 and Sienna Willingham was 11th in the 1600 and 14th in the 800.
Anna Butler had an eight place finish in the 3200, Listeman was fourth in the 100 hurdles and Carly Cowles was ninth in the 300 hurdles.
Brooke Saunders and Karagan Lanning were ninth and 10th in the shot put, while Lanning was 12th in the discus and Saunders was 16th. Cowles was fourth in the high jump and in the long jump Listeman was seventh and Stephens was 11th.