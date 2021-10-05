TAWAS CITY – During a year that Tawas Area’s football team has been unable to pick up a win on the field, the Braves just got a huge victory off the field. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, administrators in the Northern Michigan Football League announced that Tawas has officially been moved from the Legends Division down to the Leaders Division.
“This move down for them is a positive thing for them and their school,” league executive secretary Dave Jackson said. “I think they will be excited to compete against these teams and I think Tawas has a home now. Everyone I have dealt with at Tawas has been a class act and working hard for the community and they should be thankful of the leadership that they have. I think it’s a happy day, people should be dancing in the streets in Tawas.”
Beginning with the 2022 season, the Braves, who have an enrollment of 370 this school year, will have conference football games with Kalkaska (425), Boyne City (436), Elk Rapids (396), Charlevoix (282) and Mancelona (304).
Tawas, in its first year affiliated with the Northern Michigan Football League, has been playing in the large school division this fall, dubbed the Legends Division. The Legends Division currently features Sault Ste. Marie (719), Ogemaw Heights (572), Cheboygan (605), Kingsley (486), Grayling (390), Benzie Central (403) and Division 7 powerhouse Travers City St. Francis (329). So far Tawas has lost to St. Francis 63-0, Cheboygan 60-28, Benzie 48-12 and the Soo 42-0.
“When Tawas came in initially, their attitude was we just want to be in the league,” Jackson, who doubles as the Frankfort athletic director said. “They struggled (to schedule games) because they are an independent. This was two or three athletic directors ago, and that guy (Matt Unke) said they will do whatever so we said OK, we needed a school in the big school division and he was fine with that. Really quickly it because obvious that they were in trouble.”
Jonathan Mejeur, Tawas’ current athletic director, welcomed the news last week.
“My initial reaction to Tawas moving to the Leaders Division was excitement for our program and our student athletes,” he said. “The enrollment of the schools that we will be playing next year are very comparable to Tawas which is exciting for years to come.”
Before the Braves can officially say goodbye to the Legends Division, they have conference games with a loaded Grayling team that reached the Division 6 semifinals last year and Kingsley, a squad ranked fourth in Division 5 remaining.
“This year’s team has a tough schedule but the kids are playing their hearts out each and every week for the person they line up next to,” Mejeur said. “Coaches are doing a great job preparing them each and every week for success.”
In other NMFL news, Glen Lake will move up from the Leaders Division to the Legacy Division, also beginning with the 2022 season. Lastly, Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord and Petoskey were declined entry into the league. Had those four schools been approved, a fourth division would have been created within the conference.
“I just got the feeling from the superintendents that they were satisfied with the schools that we had and they didn’t want to add those four teams and add another division,” Jackson said.
Tawas Area’s other athletic programs will remain independent.