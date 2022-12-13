TAWAS CITY — Lighting the lamp. Sounding the horn. Finding the back of the net. However you want to say it, the Tawas Area hockey team did it in record fashion on Friday. The Braves, hosting Southgate Anderson at Tawas Bay Ice Arena, set two program records; one for goals in a period and the other for total goals in a game on their way to a resounding 13-5 victory.

“Those are definitely records and I think we probably could have scored 20 if we wanted to, they were clicking on all cylinders,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “There was a lot of movement, a lot of unselfishness and that is what leads to these types of scores. When everyone gets active and shares the puck, good results happen.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos