WHITTEMORE – Eight track and field teams battled it out at the Whittemore-Prescott Invitational on Friday. All four Iosco County teams were in attendance, as well as AuGres to give the meet plenty of local athletes. As far as local teams go, the highlight of the day was the Tawas Area girls winning their side of the meet. The Lady Braves had 176 points, finishing ahead of second place Alcona which had 156.

“These ladies pulled out another win with four events to go,” Tawas girls head coach Brianna Griffiths said. “We had many personal records plus a few winning races from Reese Cadorette in the 200, sweeping the 400 going one-two-three with Cadorette, Ava Busch and Grace Martin, Sophia Morand in the 800, and the 4x8, the 4x2 and 4x4 teams.”

