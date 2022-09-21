REESE — Tawas Area and Hale sent their cross country teams down to the Reese Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 13. On the boys’ side, Tawas took seventh place out of eight teams that scored while in the girls’ race, Tawas was fourth out of seven teams that scored. Hale did not have enough runners in either race to compile a team score.

For the Tawas boys, Dylan Vincenty-Cole led the way with a 27th place finish and time of 21:40, Tobias Kloelby was 30th with a time of 22:10, Austin Billinghurst crossed the line in 45th, Daniel Stone was 46th and Jesse Hartman placed 47th with times of 23:31, 23:36 and 23:40. Aaron Stone came across the line with a time of 24:29 to place 52nd, Matthew Tiffany added a 66th place finish with a time of 25:42, Henry Brummeler was 67th at 25:43, in 68th and 69th was Nicolas Sides and Vincent Lin, both on runs of 26:07, Lucas MacEwen was 72nd at 28:08, Joseph Potts added a 74th place finish at 28:30 and Adam Billinghurst was 79th at 31:50.

