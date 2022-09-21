REESE — Tawas Area and Hale sent their cross country teams down to the Reese Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 13. On the boys’ side, Tawas took seventh place out of eight teams that scored while in the girls’ race, Tawas was fourth out of seven teams that scored. Hale did not have enough runners in either race to compile a team score.
For the Tawas boys, Dylan Vincenty-Cole led the way with a 27th place finish and time of 21:40, Tobias Kloelby was 30th with a time of 22:10, Austin Billinghurst crossed the line in 45th, Daniel Stone was 46th and Jesse Hartman placed 47th with times of 23:31, 23:36 and 23:40. Aaron Stone came across the line with a time of 24:29 to place 52nd, Matthew Tiffany added a 66th place finish with a time of 25:42, Henry Brummeler was 67th at 25:43, in 68th and 69th was Nicolas Sides and Vincent Lin, both on runs of 26:07, Lucas MacEwen was 72nd at 28:08, Joseph Potts added a 74th place finish at 28:30 and Adam Billinghurst was 79th at 31:50.
For the Hale boys, Brady McCadie finished 28th at 21:52, Paxton Downing was 36th at 22:54, Lawrence Mullins added a 59th place finish with a time of 24:53 and Reece Ready was 77th on a time of 28:55.
The Tawas girls had a strong run by Aaliyah Cota, as she finished in fourth with a time of 22:41. Alyssa Runyan was 23rd at 25:01, Megan Wood placed 37th at 27:03, Emma Hemker was 40th at 27:20, Mckenzie Nunn was 44th at 27:56, Ashley Runyan was 50th at 30:23, Bella Shay was good for a 55th place finish with a time of 32:33 and Christine Qiu was 56th at 34:03.
For the Lady Eagles, Kayla Wolanin was 38th on a run of 27:05, Elizabeth Wolanin finished 43rd at 27:48, Emily Bain was 60th at 37:34 and Elizabeth Gibson finished 61st by running a time of 37:51.
Tawas was at Charlton Heston on Tuesday to take part in a North Star League jamboree as a non-league participant. The Braves also head to Petoskey on Saturday and make the trip to Roscommon on Wednesday.
Hale was also at the NSL jamboree on Tuesday, heads to Delta College on Saturday and hosts a NSL jamboree on Tuesday.