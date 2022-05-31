FAIRVIEW — The Hale track and field made the trip to Fairview on Thursday, to take part in the North Star League Little Dipper championship meet. The Hale boys were able to come in third while the girls were fourth in the five team meet.
The boys’ team had Zach Koepke take second in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, with Dalton Jaremba and Caiden Coutts taking seventh and 10th in the 100.
Jaremba and Liem Schalk-Smith were fourth and ninth in the 400, Sean Bernard and Coutts were second and sixth in the 800 and Bernard and Paxton Downing were second and fifth in the 1600.
Downing won the 3200 meter run in a time of 12:26 and Koepke also won the 300 hurdles in a time of 41.8.
The Eagles had a 4x800 relay team take third place, thanks to runs by Downing, Jaremba, Bernard and Koepke.
In the shot put, Aiden Egresics was sixth, Coutts placed 11th and Schalk-Smith was 12th while in the discus, Egresics was ninth and Schalk-Smith was 10th.
For the Lady Eagles, Kaitlyn Hollis and Lindsay Durance finished seventh and eighth in the 100, Liz Wolanin was third in the 400 and in the 800, it was Kayla Wolanin, Chloe Bernard and Hollis finishing fourth, fifth and sixth.
Bernard was also fourth in the 1600 and K. Wolanin came in third in the 3200.
The 4x800 relay took second thanks to runs by Bernard, Hollis, K. Wolanin and L. Wolanin and the 4100 squad was third, thanks to the efforts of Durance, Hollis, Bernard and L. Wolanin.
Durance also competed in the shot put and placed sixth.