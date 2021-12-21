WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team wasn’t able to slow down visiting Hillman on Monday, Dec. 13. As a result, the Cardinals lost the North Star League crossover game, 73-28.
The Tigers controlled things the entire way, jumped to a 26-4 lead after the first quarter and led 52-12 at the half and 61-18 entering the fourth.
Nick Smith hit a pair of threes and finished with 10 points to lead the Cards in the setback, Ashton Hunt netted eight, Luke Mervyn added five, Aiden Massicotte scored three and Zander Colvin added two.
On Thursday, W-P lost a home NSL crossover game against Hale, 44-33.
Smith was able to score 16 points in the loss, while Mervyn had 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Massicotte netted five points and Hunt put in two points.
“As a team we played really hard and fought but we struggled to score the ball,” head coach Dave Mervyn said. “We lost our focus for about 30 seconds in the third quarter that allowed them to get three easy baskets. We have to score the easy opportunities that are presented to us. We also have to focus and not have any mental breakdowns for a full 32 minutes.”
W-P (0-3 overall) was at Fairview on Monday and is off until Jan. 6 when it plays at home against Alcona.