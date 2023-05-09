HALE – The Hale softball team traveled up to a tournament at Lake Leelanau on Saturday. The Lady Eagles faced two tough teams, dropping both games, 20-2 to Portland St. Patrick and 13-1 to Glen Lake.
In the opener, Erica Bernard took the loss, striking out five batters in four innings of work. A highlight on offense was Arianna Koepke getting a double and two RBI.
“Long, early morning bus ride, beautiful Saturday for softball while overlooking picturesque Lake Leelanau,” head coach Jeremy Beebe said. “Arianna Koepke had a clutch two-run pinch-hit double in the third that kept us alive. On defense, we had two bad innings that made the score look so crooked. Other than that, we played pretty good.”
Against Glen Lake, Ali Beebe pitched four innings and struck out four batters. She also had a single and an RBI on offense, scoring Bernard.
“We could not get our bats going in this game either, and similar to the previous game, one bad inning makes this game look worse than it really was,” Beebe said. “We’re going to crack it open one of these days because these young women never give up.”
On Thursday, Hale lost to Hillman in its North Star League Little Dipper opening games, 17-0 and 15-0.
Bernard took the loss in game one, striking out one batter. Beebe had a single and stole a base and Callie Hicks reached base on a hit by pitch and stole a base.
“We finally had good weather again to play ball,” Beebe said. “Unfortunately, we played a superior Hillman team and we couldn’t get anything going at all. The good news is our young women never gave up. They tried their best every inning and I am proud of them for that.”
Hale welcomes in AuGres for NSL Little Dipper action on Thursday and heads to Posen on Monday for more league games.