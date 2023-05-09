HALE – The Hale softball team traveled up to a tournament at Lake Leelanau on Saturday. The Lady Eagles faced two tough teams, dropping both games, 20-2 to Portland St. Patrick and 13-1 to Glen Lake.

In the opener, Erica Bernard took the loss, striking out five batters in four innings of work. A highlight on offense was Arianna Koepke getting a double and two RBI.

