TAWAS CITY — When it comes to volleyball, there is just something about it that Tawas Area senior Elise Klinger has always loved.
“I have played ever since I can remember and it has always been my favorite,” she said.
Klinger was a standout outside hitter for the Lady Braves volleyball team in recent years, and her top-shelf play drew plenty of attention from college programs.
“Growing up, volleyball has stuck with me, and I would just love to keep playing it,” Klinger said.
She will get to do just that, as she signed last week to join the volleyball program and Concordia University Chicago; in River Forest, Illinois.
“I’m really excited,” Klinger said of signing. “I have visited the school three times now and the third time I went I stayed with the girls and that was when I knew that was the team I wanted to play for. I had a really nice time, it is a really nice school.”
Klinger plans to study business while at the school, and of course make a big-time impact as a volleyball player.
“I went to a prospect camp, and their coach reached out to me and we went and visited the school,” Klinger said. “It is kind of a smaller school, so I like that. I like that the class sizes are smaller, it is really beautiful, it is a nice town, a small town kind of like Tawas.”
