AUGRES — The Whittemore-Prescott softball team played at the AuGres Invitational on Monday. The Lady Cardinals lost the first round game to AuGres 18-6, but bounced back in the consolation game to top the Charlton Heston Academy 20-5.
“We were lucky enough to have a couple JV players come up to help us due to some varsity players being out of town,” head coach Steve Ludwig said. “We hadn’t been able to practice as a team but they stepped up no questions asked.”
Against AuGres, Allie Schmidt took the loss pitching while Bri McClure led the offense with two RBI.
In the contest against Charlton Heston, Blust had the win pitching, with Addi Ludwig tossing in relief.
Raylin Ludwig, Blust and Eva Stone had two RBI each.
“We started working as a team and were aggressive on the base running,” Ludwig said.
On Thursday, W-P opened its season at home against Atlanta. The Cardinals dropped both sides of the North Star League crossover doubleheader, 15-4 and 28-13.
“The wind definitely played a factor in the game,” Ludwig said. “Our pitching wasn’t where we needed it to be. You could tell it was our first game of the season, the girls had some first game jitters for sure.”
Claire Blust had six RBI on the day and Raylin Ludwig had three RBI. Addi Ludwig also had a nice diving catch at first base.
W-P (1-3 overall) was at Hillman on Monday, hosts Rogers City on Thursday and heads to Hale on Monday.