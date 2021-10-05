HALE – The Hale cross country team had its boys’ team take second place once again in the second North Star League jamboree of the season. This meet was at home on Tuesday, Sept. 28, with Fairview inning the event with 20 points, while second place Hale had 42.
The good news for Hale was Alex Wanty getting the individual victory, as he paced the field to cross first in a time of 18:07.
Eighth grader Sean Bernard was 10th at 22:54, Paxton Downing crossed the line 12th at 23:30, Brady Mccadie was able to finish 13th on a time of 24:21, Zander Johnson ran a 25:55 for a 19th place finish and Reece Ready had a 20th place finish on a time of 27:22.
Kayla Wolanin was the lone Eagle to run in the girls’ race. She finished fifth with a time of 29:15.
“It was a warm day to run, the kids ran decent for the weather,” head coach Steve Bradley said.
On Saturday the Eagles competed in Fairview for the Leroy Maxie Invitational. The boys team managed a fourth place finish out of the five teams that posted scores.
Wanty placed second on a time of 16:53, Bernard was 18th at 19:43, Mccadie was 25th at 21:52, Downing was 29th at 22:16, Johnson was 35th at 23:29 and Ready was good for 39th on a run of 24:09.
Hale was at the third NSL jamboree at Fairview on Tuesday and hosts the NSL championship meet this coming Tuesday.