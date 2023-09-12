TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area soccer team continued its impressive play on Thursday. The Braves were playing a Northern Michigan Soccer League game at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, and won 3-0 and extended their unbeaten streak to seven games in the process.
“The first half we maintained possession and controlled the game,” head coach Ken Cook said. “In the second half they stepped up their game but our defense of Daniel Moon, Noah Smith, Alex Bell and Austin Baker played solid.”
The Braves had one goal each by Trace Reay, Gage Maxfield and Reuben Edwards. Maxfield also had two assists and Reay added one assist.
Axel Eklund was in goal and made 12 saves to get the team’s third straight shoutout.
On Tuesday, Sept. 5 the Braves hosted Fairview in a non-league match, and they won this contest 8-0.
“It was a hot night, but we got everyone some game time,” Cook said.
Tawas had two goals apiece from Max Buyssens, Reay and Maxfield. Reay had two assists while Jack Jensen, Baker and Edwards had one assist each.
Eklund played in goal for the first 30 minutes, while Noah Smith played the final 10 minutes, with the game ending at the half via mercy.
Tawas (6-2-1 overall) played at Cheboygan on Monday, will play at home against Roscommon today (Wednesday) and plays at Ogemaw Heights on Monday.
“Our juniors and seniors have really stepped up to fill the void left by last year’s graduating seniors,” Cook said. “We started off with two tough games but this team never goes into give up mode. I’m hoping when we meet up against our tough league competitors we can fare better the second time.”