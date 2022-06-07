WHITTEMORE — Division 4 district tournament host Whittemore-Prescott was able to hang around with AuGres through four innings in the two’s district opener on Tuesday, May 31. The Cardinals gave up eight runs in the fifth inning though, as the Wolverines handed them an 11-3 season ending setback.
“It was a disappointing loss,” head coach Ed Mervyn said. “I thought (their pitcher) pitched a really, really good game.”
W-P starter Nick Smith was able to help his team hang around early on. He pitched into and out of frequent jams, as things were tied 2-2 through four.
AuGres’ eight run from in the bottom of the frame gave it a 10-2 lead though, and W-P wasn’t able to rally.
“The walks and hit batters were more than we could handle and they put the game away in the fifth,” Mervyn said. “Every time I looked out there, they had base runners on. We worked out of it sometimes, but in the fifth we didn’t get out of it.”
Smith took the loss, striking out six batters, with Shawn Lauria tossed in relief and struck out three batters.
Smith also led the game off with a single to left field. He stole second base and came in to score on a Branson Bellville single.
W-P made it 2-0 in the top of the second inning. Alex Morgan led the inning off by taking a walk. He reached second base on an error and came in to score on a double by Smith.
AuGres plated a run in the bottom of the second to pull within 2-1 and tied things up at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth, leading to their big fifth inning.
Smith finished with a double, single, one RBI and two runs, Bellville had a single and an RBI, while Brady Oliver and Luke Mervyn had one hit apiece.
W-P finishes the season 6-19 overall.
“We are losing three seniors, but when the JV played they were successful,” Mervyn said.