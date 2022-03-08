DETROIT — At the end of the Division 4 individual wrestling championships on Saturday, Oscoda senior Anthony Ward was bloody, exhausted and even injured. However, after pulling off a thrilling win in the third place match of the 145 weight class, he really couldn’t feel any of that, as he was all smiles as the referee raised his right hand in victory at Ford Field.
“I feel great honestly,” Ward said. “I came down here, expecting to leave it all out here. I fell a little short of the final match, I really wanted to be there, but I came back the second day and took third, which was great.”
After a scoreless first period in the third place match, Ward was able to get the lone points of the second period on an escape for a 1-0 lead against Iron Mountains’ Evan Haferkron. Ward kept Haferkorn in check in the third period, and added three points on a near fall with just 19 seconds left, and held him down from there as time ran out on the 4-0 victory.
“That was a little nerve wrecking for a second for sure, he almost got a reversal (in the third), but I ended up getting some back points and sealed the match,” Ward said.
Ward began the tournament on Friday with a 6-0 decision win over Derek Mason of Capac. He followed that with a 4-3 decision won over Union City’s Colton Russell, putting him to the semi-finals.
There he came up short, in a 3-1 decision to Riverview Gabriel Richard’s Sebastian Martinez, the eventual state champion.
Ward rebounded on Saturday Morning though, getting a pin over Aden Barrett of Hudson in the third period, and the 4-0 decision over Haferkron.
“Basically the kid was wrestling with one eye, one hand and one ankle,” Oscoda head coach Tony Lopez said. “We probably use about a roll and a half of tape on him before every match. To get where he is, and not being 100-percent is pretty darn good. I have had people come up to me and say, oh my gosh how good would he be if he was 100-percent. He easily could be (first), those top three kids were neck-and-neck. I can’t put it into words, but he was just 30 or 15 seconds away from being a state champion.”
Oscoda had three others attend the state finals.
Ian Boboltz (135) went 1-2 in the tournament, coming up short of placing. He won his second match against Nate March of St. Louis in a hard-fought 2-1 decision.
Jhonas Williams (103) dropped his first two matches via pinfall and James London (119) lost his two matches, one on a 7-2 decision and the other on a second period pinfall.
“They gave everything they had, there was not one kid that went out and flopped,” Lopez said of these three. “They wrestled well and just got beat by better people.”
Whittemore-Prescott
History was made over the weekend, as the first MHSAA sponsored girls state championship tournament was held. Whittemore-Prescott senior Gabby Murphy battled her way through six matches in the 105 weight class, eventually coming from behind in the fifth place bout to win on a 10-8 decision over Grand Haven’s Lynsey Light.
“I think it is really cool,” Murphy said of taking fifth. “I think we were both good, quality wrestlers and I just knew that I needed to take her down in the third. I knew it was going to be a close match. She is a senior and it was her last match so that is kind of sad, but that is the nature of wrestling.”
Murphy opened the tournament with a second period pin over Kaidyn Pierson of Fremont, but lost her quarterfinal match to state runner-up Sunni LaFond of Gaylord on a third period pin.
She rebounded with a 5-1 decision over Abby Wildfog of Mancelona and pinned Beyonkah Rincones of Grandville. She lost in the consolation semi-finals to MaryAlice Lynch of St. Mary Catholic Central, but capped the tournament off with the win over Light.
“That match was a rubber match, Gabby beat her in the first girls tournament and she beat us two weeks ago at sectionals,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “Gabby wrestled a lot better than she did two weeks ago against her. It is pretty awesome because a lot of people don’t understand that in girls, it is all divisions. There was about 200 teams that entered the tournament so if you are a state champ you are the best in the state.”
Senior Faith Keller had a good run as well, coming in sixth in the 255 weight class. On Friday she had pins over Lilly Wright of Gladwin and Isabel Anaya of West Ottawa, but lost the semi-final match to Madasyn Frisbie of Belding.
She lost her two matches on Saturday, on a third period pin by Marah Olger of Eaton Rapids and in the fifth place match, was pinned in the first period by Tailyiah Thrush of Farwell.
“Faith didn’t have a good day on Saturday, the two girls that beat her she has beat this year, but I tell the girls all the time, just because you beat them before doesn’t mean you can overlook them,” Wilson said. “I am still really proud of her, she medaled and is the first girl in W-P history to do that all four years.”
Freshman Serenity Hayes took seventh in the 130 weight class.
She opened with a pinfall on Kalysta Connolly of Stockbridge, but lost in the quarterfinals to the eventual state champion, South Lyon East’s Tyler Swanigan in overtime. From there she topped Brooklyn McBride of Bay City Central in a second period pin and lost to Jolie Brown of Bad Axe on a second period pin. She rebounded to win her seventh place match, getting a second period pin on Kiara Hulbert of Lowell.
“Serenity, for being a freshman, she wrestled tough and lost to the state champion in overtime on Friday,” Wilson said. “She lost a couple of tough matches, but she was one win away from possibly being in the finals. She was probably the smallest girl in 130 and for being a freshman, that is pretty special.”
W-P also sent Carly Cowles (155) and Madison Kennedy (155) to the girls tournament, but they were unable to place, both going 1-2. Cowles win came over Sydney Emmendorfer of Hemlock on a first period pin. Kennedy had her win come over Victoria Carter of Waverly.
“They both lost in the blood round, Madison is a first year wrestler but she did her job and got to the blood round,” Wilson said. “Carly has come a long ways, she lost two tough matches to girls that placed.”
W-P also sent Sam Vyner 152) and Dillan Parent (140) to the boys tournament, though neither was able to place. Vyner was able to go 1-2 while Parent lost his two matches.
“I’m proud of my boys, they earned great experience at the state level,” Wilson said.
Tawas Area
Tawas senior Lukas Herrick was able cap off his career with a sixth place finish in 215.
“Everyone there was no joke,” Herrick said. “In the semi-finals, I guess he just wanted it a bit more than I did and I got caught. Other then that, it was an awesome experience. I wish I could have made it a bit further, but I guess God had some other plans for me. I tweaked my meniscus earlier in the year and it went out on me (Saturday). A kid took a shot on me so I had to work with one leg.”
Herrick opened with a 13-7 decision over Cooper Mallory of Cass City and he won his quarterfinal match of Phillip McLaurin of Niles Brandywine in a 20-6 major decision. He lost his semi-final match to Grayson Orr of New Lothrup, on a third period pin. He lost his matches on Saturday, a second period pin to Kory Lambson of Sandusky and an 8-2 decision to Logan Sallows of Hudson.
“It was fun to walk my final time to the mat with Lukas,” Tawas head coach Chad Herrick said. “That was pretty sweet to do with my son at Ford Field. As a whole, I think it was an amazing experience for our team.”
Freshman Trace Reay was able to come in seventh place in 125. He lost his first match, a 6-4 decision to Troy Trombley of Memphis. He regrouped to get decision wins over Timothy Plamondon of Valley Lutheran and Hunter Dewey of Reading, before falling to Nathan Peters of Memphis in an 8-4 decision. Reay capped his run off with another win over Trombley, this time getting a second period pin in the seventh place match.
Luke Martin (160) won his first bout, a 10-8 decision over Zeke Thompson of Ravenna. He dropped his next two matches though, ending his tournament run short of the podium.
“For a freshman, for Reay to be able to make the podium, was amazing,” Herrick said. “That will be a staple for him, to go down there and place and hopefully he just progresses up the ladder. The 160 weight class was tough, but it was a good experience for Martin. Now they know what the next step is, if they want to get to the top of the podium. Hopefully we can put people there every year and build something great.”