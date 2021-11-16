AuGRES – AuGres was in the midst of one of its best football seasons in program history. The seventh ranked Wolverines, hosting 12th ranked Colon in an 8-man Division 2 state semifinal game on Saturday, weren’t able to keep their run going, however, as the Magi ended their season with a 42-6 setback.
“Colon was a very fast team and well coached,” AuGres head coach Brian Sanchez said. “They had an answer for everything we ran. They were so much faster than we thought they would be and they were able to get pressure on (quarterback) Mason VanSickle.”
The Magi stopped AuGres on a fourth down play on its first possession and quickly tacked on a touchdown for an early 7-0 lead. The Wolverines’ next drive stalled out due to penalties, leading to a long 40-yard touchdown pass and 14-0 Colon lead.
AuGres pieced together a solid drive down the field on its next drive, however, facing a fourth-and-one at the 10-yard line, were stopped just short.
Colon fumbled the ball deep in its own end on its ensuing drive, and despite it being up for grabs, the Wolverines were unable to recover for what could have been a game-altering sequence.
“We turned the ball over in the red zone a couple of times and we also caused a fumble on their four-yard-line that we tried to scoop and score instead of falling on it and they recovered,” Sanchez said. “If you take those away and we jump on the fumble that we had in our hands, it could be a different game.”
The Magi took a 20-0 lead into the half and scored a pair of early touchdowns in the third to take a commanding 34-0 advantage.
The Wolverines scored their only touchdown of the day on a run by VanSickle.
“They just played better than we did, they were the better team,” Sanchez said. “They played good defense and shut down everything we tried to do. They were a very good team, fast and physical.”
VanSickle finished with six completed passes for 66 yards and he also ran for 110 yards and a touchdown. Cole Pendred had three receptions for 44 yards and Evan Saunders had two receptions for 15 yards.
On defense, Keagan Bender led the way with 23 tackles and Timmothy Trumble had two fumble recoveries.
AuGres finishes the season 11-1 overall, and made the semifinals for the second time in the last four years. The Wolverines won just one game last fall, but were able to make big gains to win the North Star League championship and two playoff games this year.
“I’m so proud of our team, we were one of four teams to make it this far into the playoffs,” Sanchez said. “They should be commended for their accomplishments.”
AuGres appears to be primed for similar runs in upcoming seasons as well.
“As far as the future goes, we had a junior high, JV and a varsity this season and between the three teams, we lost one game,” Sanchez said. “With this being said, AuGres football is on the rise and we will be in a semifinals game again in the near future. We have a few kids coming back next year that can be difference makers.”