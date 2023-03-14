AuGRES – The AuGres girls basketball team was able to take some big strides on the court this winter. The Lady Wolverines were unable to keep up with fifth ranked St. Charles on Tuesday, March 7, however. The two were taking part in a Division 4 regional semifinal game down at Merrill, a contest the Wolverines lost, 66-14.
“It was a tough end to a great season,” head coach Tom Fox said. “St. Charles is a really good team and we just didn’t have any answers for them. Our girls played with a lot of grit and heart and they should be proud of their effort not just (this game), but throughout the season. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”