WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team faced an early double digit deficit in their North Star League Big Dipper game at Mio on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals came back to lead at times in the middle frames, but they couldn’t finish out the night with a win, falling 33-28.

“We have moments where we play so well, wanting to get to the hoop and score and really make progress getting the ball moved around, but we are still played by poor passing streaks,” head coach Sarah Gibson said.” We have been rebounding so well with three-or-four players nearing (double digit rebounding) but that just wasn’t there in Mio.”

