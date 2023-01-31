WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team faced an early double digit deficit in their North Star League Big Dipper game at Mio on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals came back to lead at times in the middle frames, but they couldn’t finish out the night with a win, falling 33-28.
“We have moments where we play so well, wanting to get to the hoop and score and really make progress getting the ball moved around, but we are still played by poor passing streaks,” head coach Sarah Gibson said.” We have been rebounding so well with three-or-four players nearing (double digit rebounding) but that just wasn’t there in Mio.”
The Lady Thunderbolts took a 15-5 lead in the first quarter, with Brooke Saunders getting a field-goal to pull the Cards within 15-7.
A three pointer late in the half by Torrie Zilinsky brought the Cards within 16-15 and back-to-back lay-ups to close the half by Gabby Clark gave W-P a 19-16 lead at the break.
“I was really happy to see them fight back from a deficit,” Gibson said. “We often start slow then fight, but it ends to be too late and we kicked it up a lot sooner.”
It was a low-scoring third quarter, but W-P was able to use its lone field-goal in the frame, which came on a close-range shot by Claire Blust, to lead 21-20 entering the fourth.
The Thunderbolts opened the final stanza on a 9-0 run though, allowing them to secure the win.
A late three by Blust brought W-P within 33-28, but they were unable to get any closer in the final minute.
Anna Butler had nine points to lead the Cards, Blust had five points, six rebounds and four steals, Clark added four points, Zilinsky and Brianne Wanks each had three points and Saunders and Brielle Wanks netted two apiece.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24 the Cardinals lost a non-league game at Midland Calvary Baptist Academy, 51-9.
Clark was able to score three points while getting two apiece was Butler, Saunders and Brielle Wanks.
On Monday, Jan. 23 the Cards hosted AuGres in a NSL crossover contest. They lost this game, 56-38.
Brianne Wanks led the team with 13 points, Butler, Blust and Saunders were able to score six apiece, Brielle Wanks had four points, Alivia Sheehan had two points and Zilinsky was able to add one point.
W-P (1-11 overall, 0-4 NSL Big Dipper) was at home against Alcona on Tuesday, heads to Oscoda on Thursday and hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday.