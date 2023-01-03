AUGRES — The AuGres boys basketball team was unable to claim their first win of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Wolverines were hosting Bay City All Saints in a non-league game, and lost the contest 60-22.

“Working hard every day to get better in practice and during games,” head coach Chase Blackmore said. “Couple breakout players Donovan Thomas and Levi Jones getting rebounds. The kids are staying positive and working to develop their talents moving forward.”

