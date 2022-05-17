OSCODA — The Oscoda track and field teams served as hosts to a North Star League meet on Tuesday, May 10. Hale, Whittemore-Prescott and AuGres also made the trip in the meet.
Oscoda won the boys’ portion with 94 points, W-P was second with 60, AuGres was third with 55 and Hale was fourth with 16.
On the girls’ side, W-P won with 89 points, Oscoda was second with 33, AuGres was third with 27 and Hale had 19.
For the Oscoda boys’, Ian Boboltz won the 100 meter dash at 12.73 and Carlos Compian was third in the same event. Colin Stephan was third in the 200, Damon Burrows won the 400 in a time of 56.47, Lewis Axline won the 800 at 2:23.95 and he was second in the 1600. Marius Spears was also second in the 3200. Boboltz won the 110 hurdles in a time of 18.92 and the 4x100 relay team also won thanks to runs by Burrows, Compian, Stephan and Boboltz.
Jamari Wilikins won three field events. He won the shot put at 33-01.5, he won the discus at 78-07 and he won the high jump at 5-02. Axline and Patrick Boje were also second and third in the discus. Burrows added a second place finish in the long jump.
For the Lady Owls, Aeriaunna Walls was second in the 200, 400 as well as the 100 hurdles and she was fourth in the 100 meter dash.
Sophie Otremba was second in both the 800 meter run and the shot put and Whitney Calderwood was fourth in the 400 and the shot put. Calderwood won the discus at 79-03 and Otremba was fifth in the discus.
The Whittemore-Prescott boys were led by Brady Oliver winning the 200 meter dash at 27:00, Sam Vyner was second in the 200 and fifth in the 100 and Kameron Johnson was fourth in the 100. Thomas Saunders and Spencer Aldrich finished second and third in the 800 and Aldrich also won the 1600 at 5:44. Saunders ran to a third place finish in the 1600.
Eli Murphy added a win in the 3200 meter run with a time of 13:24 and Ashton Hunt was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles.
They had the winning 4x800 relay on the legs of Saunders, Murphy, Aldrich and Oliver and they had second place finishes in the other relay events.
For the Lady Cardinals, Serenity Hayes was second in the 100 meter dash and third in the 200. Brianna Listeman was also third in the 100.
In the 400, Gracie Murphy won with a time of 1:17.24 and Isabelle Steinley was third. Sienna Willingham was fourth in the 800, Gabby Murphy was third in the 1600 and Listeman won the 100 hurdles at 23.87.
W-P swept the relay events. The winning 4x100 team was Torrie Zilinsky, Brooke Saunders, Hayes and Listeman. Zilinsky, Saunders, Hayes and Heavenly Ober won the 4x200. Winning the 4x400 was Steinley, Gabby Murphy, Gracie Murphy and Willingham and winning the 4x800 was Gabby Murphy, Steinley, Gracie Murphy and Annamaria Butler.
Karagan Lanning won the shot put at 26-10.5 and she was second in the discus. Saunders was third in the shot put.
Steinley won the high jump at 4-00 and Listeman and Riley Stephens finished second and third in the long jump.
For Hale, on the boys’ side, Dalton Jaremba was second in the 100 meter dash, Kenny Matthews was fourth in the 200 and fourth in the 400. Liem Schalk-Smith was seventh in the 800.
Aiden Egresics was second in the shot put, Schalk-Smith was fourth in the discus and Matthews was seventh in the long jump.
For the Lady Eagles, Kayla Wolanin won the 800 meter run at 3:14.43 and Chloe Bernard won the 1600 on a time of 7:13.87. Wolanin was also second in the 1600 and Bernard placed sixth in the 200 and seventh in the 400.
Kaitlyn Hollis had a third place finish in the 800 and she was sixth in the 100.
Oscoda heads to Charlevoix on Thursday for a Division 3 regional meet while Hale and Whittemore-Prescott head to a Division 4 regional at Inland Lakes on Friday.