DETROIT – One state champion. Two others on the podium. The individual state championship meet at Ford Field on Friday and Saturday was once again a success for the Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team; with the obvious highlight being Serenity Hayes winning the 135 girls division championship. Gabby Murphy also finished fourth place in girls 110 and Sam Vyner competed on the boys’ side, taking sixth in 157 in Division 4.
“I thought we had a great weekend, even though we had four of our kids lose in the blood round,” W-P head coach Russ Wilson said. “Overall, a great weekend. Sam wrestled tough to come in sixth, Gabby wrestled tough too, her weight class was really tough and of course Serenity, that was a historic run for her.”
Hayes began her tournament with a tech-fall win over Vaida Uskilith-Karaja of Bark River Harris and won her quarterfinal match with Terra Booe of Allendale in a 3-0 decision. She had a 3-1 sudden victory over Emily Medford of Waterford-Kettering in the semifinals and won a 1-0 thriller over Birch Run’s Caylynn Chandler in the championship bout.
Gabby Murphy finished in fourth place in 110, improving on her fifth place finish last year.
“Gabby really showed well at the tournament,” Wilson said.
She opened with a 5-2 decision win over Saige Patterson of Springport and won with a second period pin over Savannah Winkleblack of Montague in the quarterfinals. She lost in the semi-finals to Sunni LaFond of Gaylord in an 8-1 decision, but regrouped with a second period pin on Molly Labate of Clarkston in the consolation semi-finals. She lost a close third place match to Avery Lynch of Plainwell, in a 2-0 decision.
For Vyner, he had a busy tournament, as he opened with a 6-2 decision win over Aaron Mazurek of Lakeview, before falling to Ryan Ling of Schoolcraft in a 4-1 decision. He bounced back with two wins, both on decision to secure his place on the podium. He lost his final two matches though, including the fifth place bout, a close 3-2 decision to Ling of Schoolcraft.
“He wrestled tough both days,” Wilson said of Vyner.
Dillan Parent also competed for W-P in the 150 weight class, but was unable to pick up a win.
Also competing in the girls division was Shaelyn Vyner (146), London Crossley (170), Gracie Murphy (105) and Carly Cowles (125). Crossley, Gracie Murphy and Cowles were able to pick up one win during their time at the tournament.
For Oscoda, Jhonas Williams was able to win a match in the 106 weight class, but he was unable to place. He lost his opening match to Nicholas Sorrow of Hudson in a first period pin. He bounced back with a 9-5 decision victory over Nathan Prins of Saranac in the first consolation round, but his season was ended in the next match, a 6-0 decision loss to Capac’s Tyler McKenney.
Tawas Area sent two wrestlers to take part in the Division 3 portion of the meet.
Luke Martin was in 175, and he was able to get a third period pin over Paul Stanczak of Armada in the opening round. He lost his next two matches though, ending his run at the tournament.
Max Herrick also competed in the tournament in the 215 weight class, but was unable to find a win.
“I’m super proud of both Luke and Max,” Tawas head coach Chad Herrick said. “Even though neither one of them placed they both represented their team and school exceptionally well. They both had an amazing season and being one of the last 16 wrestlers left in their respective weight classes is a huge achievement.
“I’m excited to see where Luke ends up chasing his dream of wrestling in college. I will miss having him on the mat next season, his talent and work ethic will be hard to replace. I know Max has a new goal to be the first wrestler from Tawas to win a state title. He’s very motivated now more than ever since he witnessed first hand the atmosphere of Ford Field. Two years in a row we’ve been at the finals and I plan on making that a habit for Tawas wrestling.”