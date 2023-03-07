DETROIT – One state champion. Two others on the podium. The individual state championship meet at Ford Field on Friday and Saturday was once again a success for the Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team; with the obvious highlight being Serenity Hayes winning the 135 girls division championship. Gabby Murphy also finished fourth place in girls 110 and Sam Vyner competed on the boys’ side, taking sixth in 157 in Division 4.

“I thought we had a great weekend, even though we had four of our kids lose in the blood round,” W-P head coach Russ Wilson said. “Overall, a great weekend. Sam wrestled tough to come in sixth, Gabby wrestled tough too, her weight class was really tough and of course Serenity, that was a historic run for her.”

Trending Food Videos

Tags