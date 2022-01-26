The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team went up to Rogers on Wednesday, for a North Star League quad meet. The Cardinals went 2-0 overall, keeping their league record perfect on the year.
W-P took down host Rogers City 54-17 and dominated Alcona 66-6.
Going 2-0 in their matches was Gabrielle Murphy, Gracie Murphy, Thomas Saunders, Eli Murphy, Carly Cowles, Dillan Parent, Sam Vyner and Faith Keller. Going 1-1 was Seth Pope, Serenity Hayes and Jesse Morrison.
On Saturday W-P was at Mio for an individual invitational. Vyner took second place with Morrison and Parent each taking third place. Saunders was able to come in fifth.
“I thought we wrestled very good on the day, there was a lot of great competition there,” head coach Russ Wilson said.
W-P (16-3 overall, 3-0 NSL) hosts a NSL tri-meet today (Wednesday) heads to Gaylord for the Northern Michigan Championships on Saturday.