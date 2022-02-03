WHITTEMORE — On Thursday afternoon Whittemore-Prescott senior Brianne McClure made it official; she was going to play volleyball at the next level as she signed to become part of Alpena Community College’s program.
“I’m very happy and it is basically like a dream come true because ever since I was little I always wanted to play volleyball and softball at the next level and continue playing on,” McClure said. “I’m very thrilled.”
ACC’s assistant volleyball coach Lynn Hause ran a club team that McClure played on, and initiated getting McClure to become a part of ACC’s program.
“As soon as I saw her play on my volleyball I wanted her,” Hause said. “This is a young lady who has such a strong passion for volleyball she has definitely earned anything and everything that is coming her way.”
McClure is still up-in-the-air on what she wants to study in college, which makes ACC all the more attractive.
“I’ve been doing some college classes online and she (Hause) was my coach for a travel team and she reached out to me about open gym dates,” McClure said. “I didn’t really want to go to a university, so I think this is the perfect college. I’m just very happy, very excited.”