The Oscoda wrestling team competed at the Mt. Morris Invitational on Saturday, for a team-style tournament. The Owls went 3-2 on the day and were able to take fifth place out of 10 teams, despite having voids in several weight classes.
On another positive note, Ian Boboltz was able to win his 100th career match during the day, to become the 37th wrestler in program history to reach the milestone.
Oscoda, which only filled from seven-to-nine of the 14 weight classes, lost to Mt. Morris 36-33, topped Carrollton 36-24, defeated Bad Axe 36-30 and came up just short to Capac 36-33.
In the crossover match, the Owls were able to defeat Hemlock 45-36.
James London (119/125), Isaiah Spragg (119/125), Boboltz (135/140) and Anthony Ward (152/160) all went 5-0 and Jhonas Williams (103) went 4-1.
Jacob Wright (215/285) went 3-2, Nathan Newcomb (112) and John Heisner (189) earned two wins apiece and Carson Gooch (130) added one win.
“Overall, Oscoda wrestling had a great day,” head coach Tony Lopez said. “We went 3-2 and had four wrestlers finish the day 5-0 and Ian got his 100th win in the same place his brother did. We don’t fill all the weight classes, but where we do we can compete. (We were) 32-7 in matches we sent a wrestler to the mat.”
On Wednesday, Oscoda competed in a tri-match at Ogemaw Heights, The Owls lost to host Ogemaw 45-28 and came up short against Tawas Area, 48-36.
“Against Ogemaw and Tawas we won six of the eight matches we sent someone to the mat,” Lopez said. “It is hard to win a dual when we are giving up 36 points before the first whistle. The great thing is we have nine) hard working tough kids and three have over 100 wins.”
Oscoda (15-10 overall, 2-0 NSL) heads to Whittemore-Prescott tonight (Wednesday), makes the trip to Gaylord on Saturday and heads to Pinconning on Wednesday.