TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area girls’ soccer team needed a win on Friday against visiting Ogemaw Heights to control their own destiny in the Northern Michigan Soccer League East Division race. The Lady Braves outshot the Lady Falcons 13-6 but could not find the back of the net, as the teams played to a 0-0 tie.
“Our girls played well defensively and offensively, but so did Ogemaw’s team and we walked away with a tie,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “It was an all-around well-played game and we can’t really be too upset about that. Of course, everyone wants to win, but we’ll take the tie.”
Abby Herbolsheimer was able to get the shutout, making six saves in the contest. Alexa Thornton led the defense with 12 clears.
“She did an amazing job out there as stopper, which is her usual position and she saved us many times by dropping back to the defensive line,” Dittenbir said.
Catie Push had eight clears and Lacey Boden and Erin Brown added four apiece.
On Thursday, Tawas played a NMSL at Roscommon and picked up a convincing 8-0 victory.
“The temps in Roscommon were 90 degrees, nobody was really feeling like moving too fast, but overall, our team played well together and got the job done with plenty of time to spare and getting us out of the extreme heat sooner rather than later,” Dittenbir said.
Kierstin Muckenthaler scored the first goal of the game and finished with two goals, with Colleen Kubisiak, Alex Felske, Bethany Sides, Anna Herbolsheimer, Aliza Moeller and Alia Abbott all netting one goal each. Abbott scored the final goal of the night, ending the contest via mercy with over 20 minutes remaining on the clock.
“Muckenthaler has really shown up for us this season,” Dittenbir said. “She is a hustler on the field and a good reader of the ball, and knowing where to place yourself on the field at the right time comes along with reading the ball.”{span} {/span}
On Tuesday, May 10 the Braves took down visiting Clare in another NMSL contest, 6-0.
Sides scored the first goal of the game, and finished with two total. Kubisiak had a hat trick (three goals) and Anna Herbolsheimer scored one goal as well.
“Sides has been a game changer in recent weeks, she’s quick to the ball, and making some really great crosses which really helps to get us into scoring position,” Dittenbir said. “It is always so nice to see Anna score. She is that natural athlete that everyone watches in amazement at the ease of her movements and her ability to score in a way that looks effortless, but she is also so giving with the ball. Her eyes are always scanning to find someone that she feels is open and can take the shot, so when she actually takes the shot herself, we all love it.”
Abby Herbolsheimer was in net to get the shutout win. Push had 13 clears, Boden had 10 and Abbott had eight.
Tawas (9-4-1 overall, 8-1-1 NMSL) played at Pinconning on Tuesday, heads to NMSL East leading Cheboygan on Thursday, hosts Gladwin on Friday and heads to Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday.