TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls basketball team was unable to get much going at Alpena on Thursday. The Lady Braves, playing in their second game of the season, fell in an early hole and eventually lost 66-15.
Alpena burst out of the gates and scored the first 15 points of the contest and led 23-5 after the first quarter and held a commanding 44-7 lead at the half.
Reese Cadorette led Tawas with seven points, Abby Herbolsheimer scored six and Olivia Morand netted two.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30 the Braves opened up their season at Bay City Central, in what was a 51-31 setback.
“I felt like our girls really fought,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “We had a couple injuries and got in some foul trouble early on, but each girl stepped up and work really hard out there. Couldn’t be prouder of these girls for battling and never quitting.”
Herbolsheimer hit a pair of two pointers in the opening quarter but Tawas trailed 13-6 after the first quarter and fell behind 26-8 by the half and 31-15 entering the fourth.
Herbolsheimer led the team with 13 points, Cadorette put in 11 points and Anna Herbolsheimer netted seven. Cadorette also had seven rebounds and one steal, Abby Herbolseimer had six rebounds and Morand had four rebounds and two steals.
Tawas (0-2 overall) hosted Hale on Tuesday, heads to Alcona on Thursday and plays at Midland Calvary Baptist on Monday.