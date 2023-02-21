PINE RIVER – It was a thrilling Division 4 regional semifinal match between Whittemore-Prescott and Roscommon in Pine River on Wednesday. The match wasn’t decided until the second to last bout, but ultimately it was Roscommon that eliminated the Cardinals, 41-36.

“We knew coming in that we could win seven matches and we did,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “Roscommon did their job though, they pinned when they needed to pin and we didn’t and ultimately that is what it comes down to. We had four girls in our line-up and we battled the best that we could.”

