OSCODA — While canoe racing fans celebrated the return of the Curley Memorial and the AuSable River Canoe Marathon last year, one event was noticeably missing. There is good news to report however, as the Klondike Challenge, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, makes its much-anticipated return on Saturday.
“It’s pretty exciting being able to kick off the season properly after a two year hiatus,” event organizer Ryan Matthews said. “I always enjoy the Klondike because it is the first chance everyone gets together after a long winter off-season. It really builds up the excitement for the rest of the year.”
The event begins at 1 p.m. for both C-1 and C-2 racers, and the course is about 4.25 miles in length. Paddlers begin near the mouth of Van Etten Creek. Paddlers traverse 2.75 miles upstream and down 1.5 miles, to the finish line near Huntington Bank on F-41. The race concludes in about 45 minutes.
“The course will be the same, there really won’t be too many drastic changes,” Matthews said. “The committee is pretty excited and we were able to get a new sponsor for the event, Heritage House Realty. That has been a big help along with the continued assistance of AuSable Hardware, Griff and Sons and our other supporters.”
Kyle Stonehouse and Wes Dean won the 2019 race in a time of 38:01. Danny Medina won the C1 race on a time of 42:50.
“I have been asking around, seeing who might be coming and it seems like there might be a modest turnout, hopefully it is a pretty good one,” Matthews said. “It is always hard to judge these things. A lot of it is weather dependent.”
The Klondike Challenge will also consist of a 5 and 10 K road race on Sunday. This portion of the event was cancelled in 2020, but was held in 2021.
This race also begins at 1 p.m. It will be a looped course along Perimeter Rd., Near the Van Etten Lake State Forest Campground.
“I’m super excited, the last couple of years wasn’t the same without the Klondike,” Matthews said.
For more information on these events and others in the Michigan Canoe Racing Association, visit www.ausablecanoemarathon.org.