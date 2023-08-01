OSCODA – Christophe Proulx and Ryan Halstead returned to the AuSable River on July 25 to win the 12th Consumers Energy Da$h for Ca$h presented by Gilbert’s Drugs and Kalitta Air.
Proulx, age 28, comes from Shawinigan, Quebec to partner with Halstead, age 34, who lives in Grayling, the starting point of the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon which the duo won in 2016. Proulx won again in 2017 partnered with Samuel Frigon. More recently Proulx and Halstead won the Spikes C-2 Challenge on Sunday, July 23.
In a field of 35 teams, Proulx and Halstead advanced to the top 16, then 8, then 4 and then the final 2 to win Da$h for Ca$h with a time of 1:11:03.
Over $5,000 in prize money was awarded with the top 32 of 35 teams receiving a cash prize. Prizes were awarded in various categories including International, Out of State, Continental, All-Michigan, Women’s, Mixed, Veterans, Masters and Seniors. Teams who lost their first race competed against each other for a second chance to earn additional prize money.
Teams paddled from Finish Line Park to the starting point behind Gilbert’s Drugs and raced the 1/5 mile to the checkered flag back at Finish Line Park.
The winners were awarded $500, second place $300, third and fourth place $200, fifth through eighth $150, ninth through 16th $100 and 17th through 32nd $50. Bonus money was awarded to the top two teams with the fastest overall times from both divisions.
Returning for the second year was the Rivalry on the River, a canoe race between three teams of students from Oscoda High School (OHS) and Tawas High School. All three OHS teams bested the Tawas teams in their heats earning a $500 prize for their school.
Kevin Allen from WKJC served as the announcer for the event and Rex Manning provided sound and music.