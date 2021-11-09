HALE – Competing at the state’s highest level on Saturday, the Hale boys cross country team had quite the showing. The Eagles, who are comprised of entirely underclassmen, finished 24th as a team, out of 27 in attendance at the Division 4 state championship race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
“Our goal was to be in the top-20, and though we fell short of that a little bit, but with that being said I was very pleased with the place we got, because we beat Fairview, and that was way, way cool to finally beat that league school,” head coach Steve Bradley said. “For two years now, we have lost to them (in North Star League meets) so to go down there and beat them was kind of refreshing. The team we tied with at regionals was Coleman, and we beat them too, so it was nice that we had those two victories there.”
Hale was once again led by sophomore Alex Wanty, who finished in 37th on a time of 17:26. Sophomore Eddie Lavere was 85th on a run of 18:11, eighth grader Sean Bernard was 202nd at 20:24, eighth grader Paxton Downing was 215th at 21:01, sophomore Brady McCadie was 238th at 23:17, sophomore Reece Ready timed out at 23:47 and was 240th and sophomore Lawrence Mullins was 245th on a run of 24:36.
“Eddie had a personal record, he had a very good run,” Bradley said. “Paxton had a PR too, and the others were very close to their PR, so they had some good runs. As a whole, they were very excited about what they did. They were the number-24 school in all of Division 4, and they were very proud of that fact.”
With such a young group of runners, Bradley feels the best is yet to come with this group.
“They are all going to be doing sports all year long, we will see what they are doing in the track season, but we are going to look at some summer running and (this week) we are going to sit down and look at goals and where we want to be for next year,” Bradley said. “There was a lot of conversation about a league championship next year, that has always been a goal of ours and they are very excited about the thought of returning to the state finals as a team. They all know that we’ve got to run faster next year and they’re already looking at their goals for next year.”
The longtime coach also had some appreciation to dish out to the community.
“A huge thank you to the boosters that put up in rooms down there, and we had a parade at the school and a nice escort out of town by the Plainfield Township Fire Department,” Bradley said. “There was a lot of parental support down at M.I.S, so a huge thank you to all the parents that sacrifices getting their kids there. It was a very successful season.”