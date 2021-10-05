HALE – Hale hosted AuGres for its homecoming night Friday; and what a memorable contest it was. The Eagles, battling the Wolverines in a key North Star League 8-man battle, fell behind by two scores in the opening minutes, battled back admirably all night, only to come up short on a potential game-tying score with just seconds left to play on an interception.
“A difficult loss, but I’m really proud of how we played,” Hale head coach Grant Kortman said. “We made a lot of mistakes in all three phases of the game but played hard all 48 minutes and never gave up. There were a lot of opportunities that we could have thrown in the towel, especially when we got down 14-0 in the first few minutes but we were in that game until the very last minute of it and I was very proud of their effort.”
The loss ends Hale’s hopes of claiming its first NSL title since 1999, and seriously diminishes its chances at the post-season as well.
For AuGres, who keeps their perfect record intact and clinches at least a share of the North Star League championship, it was just thankful to escape with a win.
“It was a lot tougher than I thought it was going to be,” AuGres head coach Brian Sanchez said. “Defensively they did their homework and knew what we ran and knew how to stop it. On a positive note, our kids didn’t stop fighting. We had some penalties that hurt us a little bit, but they did a great job and they followed through. I wish those guys the best of luck the rest of the season, they’re a tough team.”
Hale had expected to receive the game’s opening kick. AuGres had different plans however as it attempted and recovered onside kicks on back-to-back kickoffs. The Wolverines cashed in on those bonus possessions quickly each time, giving them a 14-0 lead just over two minutes into the game.
Hale swung back with a two-yard touchdown run by Robert Rosebrugh and even took a 30-22 lead midway through the second quarter. In that span, Rosebrugh tossed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Guoan, Rosebrugh scored on a six-yard QB-draw and Zach Koepke ran in a perfectly timed reverse for a 34-yard touchdown run.
AuGres answered back to knot things up at 30-30 on a bulldozing run by Keagan Bender, but Rosebrugh found the endzone again moments later, cashing in on a 22-yard scoring run to give Hale a 36-30 lead.
“I think that we understood how big the game was and we knew that AuGres was a dynamic offensive team and while being down 14-0 was not ideal, we knew that we are also a good team and had an opportunity to get back into it if we kept our heads up as coaches and players,” Kortman said. “We kept positive and got back into it.”
Mason VanSickle tossed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Metzger on a quick slant route to knot things at 36-all.
Hale scored on a six-yard touchdown pass from Rosebrugh to Guoan to lead 42-36 with just 22 seconds left in the half. The Wolverines weren’t about to go into the locker room behind however, as they ran a trick play; a wide-receiver pass play thrown by Evan Saunders to set them up at the 22-yard line with just one second remaining.
On the last play of the half, VanSickle heaved the ball for Saunders in the front corner of the endzone. A Hale defender nearly came down with an interception, however Saunders wrestled the ball away from him as the two tumbled to the grass for the score. AuGres cashed in on the two-pointer as well to lead 44-42 at the half.
Saunders tracked down a pair of interceptions, one of which occurred in the endzone, to halt Hale drives in the third quarter, and each turnover resulted in an AuGres touchdown, giving it a 58-42 lead with 4:29 left in the frame.
Hale reached inside the 10-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but a fumble halted that drive before it could result in points. The Eagle defense put up a key stop however, and their offense scored their first points of the second half on the ensuing drive.
That drive started on their own 38-yard line and thanks to a steady dose of the run game reached deep inside Wolverine territory.
Rosebrugh ran the ball to the five-yard line, but was taken down by his facemask; a tackle deemed vicious enough by the officials to eject the defensive player.
While Rosebrugh was getting evaluated on the sidelines for an injury, freshman Sam Patten entered the game at quarterback. He promptly took the first snap he saw and ra the ball through the middle of the line for a touchdown. He also converted in the ensuing two-point conversion on a nearly identical play to pull the Eagles with 58-50 with 4:25 left to play.
“Anytime a freshman gets in that situation, the upperclassmen rally around him and give it an extra boost,” Kortman said. “With Patten back there, everyone stepped up a little bit more and it helped us a lot in that situation.”
AuGres picked up a first down on its ensuing drive, and facing a fourth-and-four on the Hale 41-yard line, opted to go for it. The Wolverines converted on a long pass play to Saunders. Saunders had open field ahead of him for an easy touchdown, but opted to go down at the one-yard line in hopes his team would help run out the clock, with about two minutes remaining.
However, the dramatics were far from over. AuGres threw an incomplete pass on first down and it was flagged for intentional grounding, moving the ball back to the 12-yard line. On second down, VanSickle took a shot into the end zone, but Rosebrugh, who had just reentered the game, managed to track the ball down for an interception, giving the Eagles one final gasp from their own 20-yard line with 1:41 left to play.
Rosebrugh completed three passes and ran for a big gain to the 19-yard line to set up a first down with 46 seconds left. A false start pushed the Eagles back to the 24, and the Wolverines sealed the win a play later, when Saunders came back to an under-thrown ball to haul in what was his third interception of the night.
“Defensively is the part that we have struggled with, but I have some of the best receivers in the league and they also play corner and that helps a lot,” Sanchez said of Saunders. “These kids can go up and take the ball, they know how to it and read the ball.”
The Eagles’ 50 points ties their most in a game this season, but still came up just a play or two short in the pivotal contest.
“If you told me we would score 50 and still lose, I would think you were nuts,” Kortman said. “We turned the ball over in the second half and that killed us.”
The Eagles had Rosebrugh throw for 11-of-17 for 132 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions and he ran for another 237 yards and three touchdowns. Z. Koepke finished with 88 yards and a score on 16 carries and Brandon Maddox added 76 yards on the ground.
Guoan led the receivers 69 yards and three touchdowns on four receptions and Maddox had 35 receiving yards on four grabs.
Landen Caverly had a huge game on defense, getting 13 tackles, four of which were for a loss. Rosebrugh had 10 tackles and an interception and Guoan added seven tackles. Alex Wanty and Z. Koepke also had interceptions.
For the Wolverines, VanSickle had 11 completions for 175 yards and four touchdowns and he ran 17 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Bender finished with 174 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and Saunders had five receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Gabe Metzger also had six receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Hale (2-4 overall, 2-2 NSL) heads to Mio (5-1, 4-1) on Friday. The Thunderbolts are coming off a 49-32 victory over Atlanta last week. AuGres (6-0, 5-0 NSL) hosts winless Charlton Heston Academy on Saturday.