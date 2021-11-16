TAWAS CITY – When the puck drops at Tawas Bay Ice Arena tonight (Wednesday), it will officially begin the fourth season of the Tawas Area varsity hockey team, as they take on Cadillac. While the program is still somewhat in its fledgling stages, the Braves, thanks to four fourth year seniors, an influx of six promising freshmen and a pair of newcomers from outside the school district thanks to the first-year co-op agreement, are feeling like this could be their breakout year.
“It is kind of funny, it seems like yesterday we were just getting started and here we are four years in,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “It is great to have these (seniors) around because they know what it is like and what it takes. They can help the younger kids and show them how it goes. It is a good senior group and they are excited too.”
While the Braves struggled a bit on the ice last winter, winning just two games, that hasn’t put a damper on things through the first few practices.
“We are looking for a good year, we can’t wait, it is going to be exciting,” senior defenseman Ben Bolen said. “We can’t wait for everyone to come out and join us and hopefully we can put on a show for you. Things have been pretty exciting so far, I think we are going to surprise a lot of people.”
Returning to the team along with Bolen will be seniors Sawyer Ulman (defense), Trevor Balagna (forward) and Brayden Heemer (forward). Jake Hazen (defense) is the lone returning junior while sophomores Taylor Williams (forward), Chris Cooley (forward), Kyle Indreica (forward) and Cooper Gorman (forward) also return.
New to the team will be a talented group of freshmen, Cody Primm (forward), Braden Bolen (defense), Devin Grathoff (forward), Walker Hazen (defense), Gage Maxfield (forward) and Joel Ulman (defense). AuGres junior Keagan Bender (forward) and Ogemaw Heights sophomore Ethan Wood (goalie) also join the program as part of the new co-op agreement.
Most of the underclassmen on the team have been a part of the massively successful Blackhawks youth hockey program.
“Over half my roster is freshmen and sophomores, so we are young, but talented,” Rettell said. “It is an adjustment, these kids have not played at this type of level but they will catch on pretty quickly and I think by the end of the year, I think we are going to be really happy with what we’ve got. They’re good learners, hard workers and they know what it takes; they’ve won before, they know what that is about so that helps as well.”
As for Bender and Wood joining the program from outside the district, it really has been a non-issue.
“They’ve both been here, skating out of Tawas before so it is nothing new to them, they’re just reunited,” Rettell said.
In fact, things have been going well enough that the coach has dished out lofty aspirations for this squad.
“Our goal this year is to win a playoff game,” he said. “We haven’t done that yet, but we will play all season long to get to that playoff game. If we don’t win a playoff game this year, it is going to be a disappointment.”
Tawas hosts Cadillac today (Wednesday) in its season opener, hosts Southgate Anderson on Friday, hosts Davison on Saturday and returns to action on Wednesday, Dec. 1 when it heads to Gaylord.
“When the puck drops, everything changes so we are excited about it, that’s for sure,” Rettell said. “We are still feeling our way, trying to get our lines together and we have lots to do. We aren’t like a lot of teams where they have ice to skate on (before the season), but that is OK, when we get down to the end we are going to be ready. We are excited to get going.”