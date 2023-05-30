WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott hosted the North Star League Big Dipper championship meet on Wednesday. In the six team meet, the Cardinals took second in both the boys’ and girls’ portion. Oscoda had its boys team come in fourth and its girls place fifth.
For the W-P boys, Brady Oliver was sixth in the 100 and third in the 200, Eli Murphy was seventh in the 400 and Sam Vyner won the 800 with a time of 2:23. Spencer Aldrich had a second place finish in the 1,600, with Thomas Saunders placing third. Zakary Melkus was third in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles.
The Cardinals won the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:02 with runs by Sauders, Aiden Massicotte, Eli Murphy and Vyner and the 4x800 team of Saunders, Murphy, Aldrich and Vyner won with a time reading 9:38.
Alex Morgan took third in the shot put and fifth in the discus and Kameron Johnson was able to leap to a second place finish in the long jump.
On the girls’ side, Heavenly Ober was fourth in the 100 and sixth in the 200. Gabby Murphy was third in the 400 and Gracie Murphy placed third in the 800. Sienna Willingham was fourth in the 3,200 and Carly Cowles was third in the 100 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles.
The Lady Cardinals’ top relay team was the second place 4x800, with runs by Gabby Murphy, Gracie Murphy, Willingham and Isabelle Steinley.
In the shot put, Brooke Saunders was third and Shaelyn Vyner was fifth, with the discus showing Saunders fourth and Vyner fifth. Cowles was second in the high jump and Ober and Hannah Melrose were sixth and eighth in the long jump.
For the Oscoda boys, Colin Stephan was seventh in the 100, Randey Eschenburg was second in the 200 and he was fourth in the 400, Trevor Black was 11th in the 800, Allen Smead was seventh in the 1,600 and Daniel Helsel was fourth in the 3,200.
Patrick Boje threw to a fifth place finish in the shot put and Landon Weed was able to place sixth in the discus. Stephan was second in the high jump and Eschenburg won the long jump with a distance of 18’1.5”.
On the girls’ side, Kaitlynne Stephan was sixth in the 100, Calin Janis was fifth in the 200 and second in the 400. Whitney Calderwood was 10th in the 800 and Stephan won the 3,200 on a time of 14:55. The Lady Owls also had a fourth place 4x100 relay with runs by Lanee Bray, Calderwood, Janis and Stephan.
Calderwood placed seventh in the shot put and third in the discus and Janis added third place points in the long jump.