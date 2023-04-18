TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area softball team officially debuted their new home field on Wednesday. The Lady Braves were hosting Whittemore-Prescott at newly renovated Bolen Park, and handily won both games on a perfectly sunny day, 18-2 and 18-1.

In game one, Tawas saw Elise Klinger get the win, as she pitched four innings and gave up two runs, zero earned on one hit, six strikeouts and seven walks.

Tags