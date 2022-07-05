Standings - as of June 29, 2022
Early Shift
1. Do-Overs 107
2. Tres Golf Istas 97
2. Sgt. Bilko 97
4. Git It Dun 94
5. Desparados 89
5. Trouble Brewing 89
7. Shooters 87
8. CCS 84
9. Misfits 74
10. Three Stooges 73
11. Don’t Know 72
12. Them Guyz 71
13. Amigos 66
14. Awful Three 65
Late Shift
1. Smokem if U Got em 110
2. Budweisers 101
3. FUN 100
4. Bogeys 99
5. Putt Pirates 95
6. Bullets n Bush 93
7. Good Bad Ugly 92
7. Slap Blanch 92
9. Total Overhaul 91
10. Hack Attack 90
11. Doug’s Team 83
12. Short Shots 76
13. Beer Run 75
14. Joe & the Pour Boys 72
15. Sub Par 71
16. Shanksalot 70
17. E.S.S. 69
18. Bottoms Up 67
19. Pin High 62
20. Three Amigos 41