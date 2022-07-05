Standings - as of June 29, 2022

Early Shift

1. Do-Overs 107

2. Tres Golf Istas 97

2. Sgt. Bilko 97

4. Git It Dun 94

5. Desparados 89

5. Trouble Brewing 89

7. Shooters 87

8. CCS 84

9. Misfits 74 

10. Three Stooges 73

11. Don’t Know 72

12. Them Guyz 71

13. Amigos 66

14. Awful Three 65

Late Shift

1. Smokem if U Got em 110

2. Budweisers 101

3. FUN 100

4. Bogeys 99

5. Putt Pirates 95

6. Bullets n Bush 93

7. Good Bad Ugly 92

7. Slap Blanch 92

9. Total Overhaul 91

10. Hack Attack 90

11. Doug’s Team 83

12. Short Shots 76

13. Beer Run 75

14. Joe & the Pour Boys 72

15. Sub Par 71

16. Shanksalot 70

17. E.S.S. 69

18. Bottoms Up 67

19. Pin High 62

20. Three Amigos 41

