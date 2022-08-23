ROSCOMMON — A pair of Iosco County volleyball teams opened up their seasons at the Roscommon Super Quad on Friday. Tawas Area went 2-2 on the day, while Hale was unable to pick up a win in its four matches.
The Lady Braves opened with a 25-11 and 25-20 loss to defending state champion Reese, then beat Hale 25-16 and 25-15. Tawas then topped Kalkaska 25-19, 24-25 and 15-10 and ended the day with a loss to Roscommon, 25-20, 14-25 and 15-6.
“The team really had a great first outing,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “I was really happy with the teams’ court movement in defense which is one of the things we have been working on. We are continuing to push aggressive serving and the team had a great outing, serving 35 aces for the day, including an outstanding run by Elise Klinger to break the school record.”
Elise Klinger had 17 aces in all, including the school record 10 aces in a single set. She also had 13 kills on the day. Emma Koroly led the team with 17 kills and Bethany Sides also had 13 kills. Marisol Klinger added 21 assists.
“We struggled getting the passes up to the setter and converting free balls into points. I think that is just some of the beginning of the season jitters,” Elowsky said. “We especially struggled in the first set of the day which was against defending state champion Reese. The majority of my players are in positions that are pretty new to them at the varsity level and the nerves really showed in that first match I think they worked through some of the problems as the day went on and we played a tough match against Kalkaska and finished up the day against Roscommon, where we ran out of steam in the final set. We have a lot of matches this week so we will see how our passing improves.”
Tawas (2-2 overall) played over at Gladwin on Monday, travels up to Alpena Thursday, is up at Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday for a tournament and has its home debut against Pinconning on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Hale dropped all four games on the day, but head coach Toni Nieman felt there was a lot of growth for her squad.
“The girls were concentrating on the positions that were new to them and getting a feel for the rotation,” she said. “Although we lost, the girls began to gain more confidence in their play throughout the day and showed definite signs of improvement and potential.”
Erica Bernard led the team with nine points, Dalaney Kimmerer had eight points and Arianna Koepke had two blocks. Nieman also pointed out the strong play by the team’s libero Chloe Bernard.
Hale (0-4 overall) returns to action on Tuesday at Akron-Fairgrove.