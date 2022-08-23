ROSCOMMON — A pair of Iosco County volleyball teams opened up their seasons at the Roscommon Super Quad on Friday. Tawas Area went 2-2 on the day, while Hale was unable to pick up a win in its four matches.

The Lady Braves opened with a 25-11 and 25-20 loss to defending state champion Reese, then beat Hale 25-16 and 25-15. Tawas then topped Kalkaska 25-19, 24-25 and 15-10 and ended the day with a loss to Roscommon, 25-20, 14-25 and 15-6.

