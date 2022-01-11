TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area senior Abby Herbolsheimer has made a name for herself as one of the best high school goalies in the area. She’ll get a chance to show off her skills at the next level in the near future too, as she signed her letter of intent to play soccer at North Central University (MN) last week.
“It was really nice to be able to find a school that I really liked everything that they stood for, all of their fundamentals and finding a team and a coach that I know is really good and just loves the game,” she said. “(Their coach) is really good at what she does and is able to make it feel like a family.”
That family atmosphere is clearly important for Herbolsheimer, as she was surrounded by family, friends and school administrators during her signing.
“It is nice to know that everyone around me supports me and supports my decision to go and take this next step,” she said.
Herbolsheimer added she plans to major in business administration or social work, with a minor in prelaw.
“I found out about the school and I got connected with their soccer coach and she found out that I was a goalie,” she said. “Their goalie is actually a senior this year and going to be graduating so they were looking for a new one. She knew that we won districts the last two times that we had seasons so I was able to talk to her about that and we just talked one-on-one and able to connect with her.”
Also a member of the girls basketball team, Herbolsheimer is really looking forward to her final season on the soccer field for the Lady Braves this spring.
“It has been really exciting to be able to have our last seasons with everyone and be able to spend time with them,” she said. “We are really looking forward to this year’s soccer team and having another season. It should be really exciting.”