IOSCO COUNTY — Week three of the high school football season is here, and so is one of the area’s biggest rivalries. The 10-Mile War, presented by the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press features Whittemore-Prescott and Hale. Meanwhile, Tawas Area looks to snap its program record 17-game losing streak against Elk Rapids and Oscoda looks to bounce back in another road game down at Meridian.
Whittemore-Prescott (1-1 overall) at Hale (0-2)
For the second year in a row the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press present a trophy to the winner of this heated rivalry game, dubbed the 10-Mile War. Hale got the better of Whittemore-Prescott last year, 38-8 but there’s no telling what could happen in this rendition.
“We lost it last year, so we are looking to go over there and win that trophy, hopefully,” W-P head coach Joe Murphy said. “We are just going to focus on ourselves and focus on getting better again this week and hopefully win another ball game.”
The Cardinals own a 22-12 all-time advantage in the rivalry and might be the favorites on paper entering this game, but Murphy is adamant his squad isn’t going to take the Eagles lightly.
“I don’t think we are in a position to overlook anybody,” he said. “We know that there isn’t going to be games that are easy, the competition in the league is tough, we know anyone can beat anyone. We are going to come into the game and give everyone respect, especially Hale since they beat us last year. They are champions to us until they are not.”
The Eagles are hoping that after a pair of losses to open the season, they can celebrate with a win and a trophy Friday.
“That was the focus in the huddle (after Friday’s game), that we have a trophy to play for,” Hale head coach Doug Bernard said. “It is nice having a prize to chase after. The boys are stoked to play their rivals next door.”
Despite being 0-2, things are beginning to look up for the Eagles. Bernard felt their defense made a drastic improvement from week one to week two, and it is only a matter of time before their offense finds its rhythm. To bolster their efforts, they have recently added two new players to their roster.
“A win would be huge, heck we are still chasing our first touchdown,” Bernard said. “I am hoping we can get many touchdowns and bring that trophy home. Hopefully we can win many battles to win the war.”
Elk Rapids (2-0) at Tawas Area (0-2)
Could this be the week that Tawas Area ends is program record 17 game losing streak? The Braves enter this one against Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division foe Elk Rapids brimming with confidence, and just might get the job done.
“I feel like these kids are non-stop and this losing streak is going to end very soon and we are going to get on the positive side of things,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “They understand what they are doing now and what they are doing here is building a foundation for this program.”
The Elks have 48-7 and 20-13 wins over Harbor Springs and East Jordan and have been somewhat of an early season surprise after only winning two games all last year.
“They are a very good football team,” Blanchard said. “We are going to play our game and play our hearts out and play to win the game. Each week we are going to be better than the week before.”
Oscoda (1-1) at Meridian (1-1)
The road warriors that are the Oscoda football team play their third straight road game on Friday. They’ll take on a Meridian team that could be quite the handful. The Mustangs lost a close game to Bullock Creek 24-20 in week one and opened up play in the rugged Jack Pine Conference with a win over Shepherd last week, 14-0.
“We are going to take a look at (the film) and coach as hard as we can to get the kids prepared and get them back on the field,” head coach Mark Whitley said.