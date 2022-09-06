IOSCO COUNTY — Week three of the high school football season is here, and so is one of the area’s biggest rivalries. The 10-Mile War, presented by the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press features Whittemore-Prescott and Hale. Meanwhile, Tawas Area looks to snap its program record 17-game losing streak against Elk Rapids and Oscoda looks to bounce back in another road game down at Meridian.

Whittemore-Prescott (1-1 overall) at Hale (0-2)

