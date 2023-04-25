WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott hosted a North Star League meet on Tuesday, April 18. It was a cold and rainy afternoon, but the Cardinal boys were still able to take third and the girls took fourth out of the six teams that were attending.
Starting with the boys, Brady Oliver was third in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, Kameron Johnson was 10th in the 100 and Aiden Massicotte was seventh in the 200. Sam Vyner was third in the 400 and Spencer Aldrich won the 800 (2:32.66) and the 1600 (5:28). Thomas Saunders was second in the 800 and fifth in the 1600 and Eli Murphy and Anthony Tipton were third and sixth in the 800.
They had three relay teams finish second. In the 4x200 it was Logan Aiello, Massicotte, Vyner and Oliver running, the 4x400 saw Saudners, Massicotte, Murphy and Vyner compete and in the 4x800 it was Saunders, Murphy, Massicotte and Aldrich.
In the shot put, Zach Calleja and Alex Morgan were ninth and 10th, while James Hall was fourth in the discus and Morgan finished fifth. Zakary Melkus added a ninth place finish in the long jump.
On the girls’ side, Serenity Hayes had a second place finish in the 100 meter dash, where Heavenly Ober was fifth. Shaelyn Vyner and Ober were second and sixth in the 200, where Ella Green was also eighth. The 400 had Gabby Murphy cross third and Green fifth, while the 800 had Gracie Murphy come in fifth and Sienna Willingham come in ninth.
The Lady Cards had a second place 4x400 relay team, thanks to Gabby Murphy, Willingham, Gracie Murphy and Isabelle Steinley. In the 4x100, W-P was third on runs by Hannah Melrose, Mareonna Tilley, Ober and Hayes.
In the shot put, Brooke Saunders was third, Vyner was ninth and Bella Lehr was 10th. Saunders was second in the discus, where Lehr was seventh and Vyner was eighth. Steinley was third in the high jump and Ober had a fourth place finish in the long jump.
W-P was at a league meet at Fairview on Tuesday, hosts the Cardinal Invitational on Friday and returns to Fairview on Tuesday for a weekday invite.
AuGres was also at W-P on Tuesday, April 18. Their boys’ team finished in second place and the girls came in fifth.
They had Cole Dewald win the 200 in a time of 24.40, with Lucas Verdusco taking eighth in the same event. John Deblecourt was eighth in the 400 and in the 1,600 Brennan Smolen was third, with Whyatt Watson coming in ninth. Smolen was also second in the 3,200, where Watson came in sixth.
In the 110 hurdles, Charlie Schnetler came in third and Casey Williams was fourth. Williams and Schnetler were fourth and fifth in the 300 hurdles. They also won the 4x200 relay on a time of 1:43.94, with runs by Bryce Verdusco, L. Verdusco, Levi Jones and Dewald.
In the shot put, Tyler Zaherniak was third, Kasey Crane finished second in the discus, where Tyler Zaherniak was also seventh.
Williams and Jones were second and third in the high jump, while Schnetler won the pole vault at 7’6”. In the long jump Dewald finished second, B. Verdusco was fourth and L. Verdusco finished in seventh.
For the Lady Wolverines, Analeis Ming was third in the 200. Keira Swartz was ninth in the discus and 15th in the shot put. Ming and Chloe Rice tied for third in the pole vault and Ming and Rice were also sixth and seventh in the long jump.