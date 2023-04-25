WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott hosted a North Star League meet on Tuesday, April 18. It was a cold and rainy afternoon, but the Cardinal boys were still able to take third and the girls took fourth out of the six teams that were attending.

Starting with the boys, Brady Oliver was third in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, Kameron Johnson was 10th in the 100 and Aiden Massicotte was seventh in the 200. Sam Vyner was third in the 400 and Spencer Aldrich won the 800 (2:32.66) and the 1600 (5:28). Thomas Saunders was second in the 800 and fifth in the 1600 and Eli Murphy and Anthony Tipton were third and sixth in the 800.

