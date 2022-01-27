Area bowling teams took part in Huron Shores Bowling Conference action at Hi-Skore Lanes on Saturday.
The Oscoda girls kept their perfect record intact, topping Charlton Heston Academy 26-4, bringing their record to 4-0.
“The ladies did awesome, we took both baker games with a 146 and a 145,” girls head coach Sam Skandarsky said. “Looking forward to bowling in Bay City this week against Tawas, should be very good game for both teams.”
Colbie Kruse had a game of 169, Mia Winters had a game of 168 and Paige Dalpizzol had a roll of 140.
The Oscoda boys team had an even easier time against Charlton Heston, considering the Patriots did not show up to the match. The Owls were credited with a 30-0 victory and improved their record to 2-2.
Oscoda still competed, with Jack LeClair getting games of 136 and 143, Jace Hulverson had a roll of 133, Lucas Farreir tallied a 125 and Carter Kruse had games of 102 and 107.
“We bowled well at Hi-Skore Lanes but the kids are still trying to adjust to the phantom pattern,” boys head coach Josh Obeada said. “Jack has been very consistent and is looking to have a good year. We plan to keep practicing and working on improving each week. We’re going up against Tawas next week at Monitor Lanes, it should be a good match.”
The Tawas girls topped Alcona 25-5, setting their record to 3-1.
They had Cloe Hunt lead the way with games of 151 and 115, Broke McClellan had rolls of 125 and 105 and Madelyn Anschuetz had a game of 109.
The Tawas boys also claimed a win over Alcona, 25.5-4.5. This was their first win of the season, and puts their record to 1-3.
Ben Lickfelt had games of 193 and 111, Kevin Loew had tallies of 162 and 117 and Jack Wegner pinned a 107.
“Both teams won their baker games, which are very important toward winning matches as they count for one third of the available points,” head coach Allen Miler said. “Lickfelt rolled his highest game ever and his second four bagger in two weeks. Hunt had her highest game in competition. Both teams bowled well this week.”
Both Whittemore-Prescott teams lost to Ogemaw Heights, sending both their records to 1-3 on the season.
The Lady Cardinals had games of 139 and 134 by Morgan Hawks and Sierra Gaudette had a 127.
The boys were led by Kolton Marr who had a 129, Kolton Marr knocked down a 127 and AJ Nader was good for a 122.
The Whittemore-Prescott Varsity bowling team hosted a home event against Ogemaw Heights on Saturday. The boys lost with high scores of 129 by Kolton Marr, 127 by AJ Nader and 122 by Cameron Smith.
Action shifts to Monitor Lanes in Bay City on Saturday. Tawas and Oscoda are set to square off, while W-P will take on Houghton Lake.