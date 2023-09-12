WHITTEMORE – Charlton Heston entered Friday’s football game at Whittemore-Prescott with 39-straight losses; the longest losing streak in the state among 8-player teams. The Patriots gave the Cardinals a scare at times, but W-P was able to survive a rapidly improving Charlton Heston team, 44-38.
“We knew that going into it that they were definitely a better team than the previous years,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “They do some good stuff and their quarterback is a tough kid and was hard to bring down. I think we did a good job of getting pressure to him and defensively we just missed some tackles and he made some great plays. We had him wrapped up and he would somehow get the ball off still. You just have to tip your hat when he does that.”
The two defenses dominated things in the first quarter, including W-P getting an interception inside the redzone by Bransen Bellville to end a CHA scoring threat.
After the W- P defense forced a punt early in the second quarter, its offense finally found its rhythm. On fourth-and-two on their own 28, Sam Vyner was able to bust free through the middle of the line, and he was off to the races, scoring from 72-yards out.
Vyner followed that with an even longer touchdown, this time going 79 yards for a score and a 16-0 lead midway through the second.
The Patriots responded with a 65-yard touchdown pass to make it 16-6, though Will LaFranca connected with Vyner for an 11-yard touchdown to extend that gap to 24-6.
The Patriots scored on a touchdown pass in the final seconds of the half though, bring the score to 24-12 at the break.
In the third, W-P had Vyner throw an eight yard touchdown pass to Vyner, and he also threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Christion Tocco. CHA had an answer each time though, and W-P led just 38-26 entering the fourth.
The Cardinals scored their final touchdown 30 seconds into the final frame, getting Vyner to toss a 10-yard strike to Tocco for a 44-26 lead.
The Patriots made things interesting in the final minutes however. They intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to make it 44-32 and with 5:26 to play, they scored on a 74-yard touchdown pass to make it 44-38.
W-P was able to close out the win from there though.
“Defensively, I think we had a solid plan, just tackling wasn’t there this game,” Murphy said. “We have to clean that stuff up because this week we go against the powerhouse of the North Star League (AuGres). We can’t have any mistakes against AuGres.”
Vyner finished with 317 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 37 carries and he was also three-of-four passing for 72 yards and three touchdowns. Vyner also had three receptions for 24 yards and another touchdown. LaFranca ran 16 times for 70 yards and Tocco ran once for 39 yards. LaFranca completed three passes for 24 yards and one touchdown. Tocco had two receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns and Bellville also had the eight yard touchdown reception.
On defense, Vyner had eight tackles, two for a loss and one force fumble and a fumble recovery. Eli Murphy and Tocco had six tackles apiece, Bellville had five tackles to go along with his interception and Adrian McDonald had five tackles and one fumble recovery.
“I thought Vyner had a huge game running the ball, throwing the ball and on defense he led us in tackles, he really stepped up when we needed him to,” Murphy said. “He has been kind of banged up but has been feeling better lately so this was the best he has felt so we leaned on him this game and he stepped up.”
On Friday, Sept. 1, W-P lost a non-conference road game at Brethren, 20-0.
The game was scoreless at the half, and the Bobcats had two of their touchdowns in the second half come via interceptions returned for touchdowns. They also had a safety after tackling the W-P quarterback in the endzone.
Vyner had 16 yards to lead the struggling Cardinal offense on the night. LaFranca had 29 yards passing. Tocco had 19 yards receiving and Thomas Saunders had 18 yards.
On defense, Vyner had 14 tackles, McDonald has 13, Saunders was able to get 11, Hunter Cicalo had eight tackles, Bellville took down seven, with Murphy and Tyler Schliep getting five tackles apiece.
W-P (2-1 overall) heads to AuGres (3-0) on Friday. The Wolverines have dominated all three opponents so far, including last week’s 64-14 win over Rogers City.