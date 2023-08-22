ROSCOMMON – The Tawas Area volleyball team was playing in its second day action of the young season on Friday. The Lady Braves were taking part in a super quad at Roscommon, and had a solid 3-1 showing on the day.
“I think our team played really well,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “We fought for every point and even when we got down on the scoreboard they went on runs to put us back in the match.”
Tawas opened the day with a win over Kalkaska, 25-19 and 25-23, and also topped Hale 25-22 and 25-21 and defeated Reese 24-26, 25-22 and 15-11. Their lone loss came to host Roscommon, 25-18 and 25-20.
“I think our match against Reese was probably our best one of the day,” Elowsky said. “The sets were very close and the rallies were really long and we kept our focus and hit our defense well during those rallies. I think our one loss for the day was probably a combination of playing Roscommon just after Reese and seeing an offense that didn’t exactly match our defense.”
There were plenty of highlights that the coach wished to point out after the long four match day as well.
“Julia Schlagel had an excellent day in the back row for us leading the team in serve-receive and digs,” Elowsky said. “She is really starting to read the other teams’ offense and was able to put herself in the position of making some great plays. Brianna Smith and Sophia Morand really did well in serve receive for us as well.
“Our hitters had a much better outing at (Roscommon) than they did at Gladwin (earlier in the week). Emma Koroly and Khloe Barringer led our team in kills and both girls had a high hitting efficiency number. Ava Busch and Addy Otremba put up some nice blocks as well to keep our defense running. Marisol Klinger led the team in assists and is really starting to utilize the quicker offense we are hoping to run this season.”
On Wednesday, Tawas opened the season in a tri-meet at Gladwin. The Braves lost to host Gladwin 25-19 and 25-10, but were able to defeat Standish-Sterling 25-17 and 25-13.
“We had a good first outing at Gladwin,” Elowsky said. “We were able to see which components of our lineup were going to work and which were not what we had hoped for. Morand had an overall great day. She was a leader in serve receive along with Koroly and she was a lead server along with Camryn Chatt.
“We struggled a little with a lineup change against Gladwin but really came back strong against Standish. Eleisha Thompson really had a nice hitting day from the opposite and Barringer played a very good game in the middle for us.”
Tawas (4-2 overall) heads to a tournament in Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday and hosts John Glenn on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
“Overall, I couldn’t be happier with how our team is playing this early in the season, Elowsky said. “This is by far the best serve receive numbers we have seen this early in the season with all four of our main passers putting up great numbers. We will need to work on the offense as the hitters get used to the setters but once that happens we should be really seeing some nice hitting numbers.”