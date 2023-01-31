HALE – Trailing by seven points with just three minutes to go in their home North Star League boys’ basketball crossover game with Oscoda, things didn’t exactly look promising for Hale. The Eagles got some big threes late and closed the game on a 14-0 run to shock the Owls however, with a thrilling 46-39 win.

“It was nice,” Hale head coach Andy Katterman said. “We just shot the ball really well. It seemed like Oscoda was trying to take the penetration away and take away easy lay-ups, so we talked to the guys about having to shoot the ball and they did that.”

