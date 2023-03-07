AuGRES – The AuGres girls basketball team hasn’t had a ton of success in recent years. Those struggles seemed like a distant memory on Friday however, as they defeated visiting Hale 43-28, giving them the program’s first district championship since 2013.

“It feels great,” AuGres head coach Tom Fox said. “Our kids had gone through some tough years in the recent past for sure. The seniors, I think they had only won two games per year the last three years. It was great to see how happy they were and it really meant a lot to them and it was just cool to see their hard work pay off.”

Trending Food Videos

Tags