AuGRES – The AuGres girls basketball team hasn’t had a ton of success in recent years. Those struggles seemed like a distant memory on Friday however, as they defeated visiting Hale 43-28, giving them the program’s first district championship since 2013.
“It feels great,” AuGres head coach Tom Fox said. “Our kids had gone through some tough years in the recent past for sure. The seniors, I think they had only won two games per year the last three years. It was great to see how happy they were and it really meant a lot to them and it was just cool to see their hard work pay off.”
The two teams had met twice during the regular season. Back in January it was a 40-34 Hale victory, while the February match-up was a win for AuGres, 35-28.
“We were home again and that certainly helped,” Fox said. “We had a nice crowd and the girls were fired up and ready to play. The first time in Hale, we did struggle with rebounding and we did a much better job this time in rebounding and just playing hard and making some shots that maybe didn’t fall the first time.”
Since that Jan. 17 loss to Hale, AuGres has picked up nine wins in their last 12 games. A perfect time for a team to go on a heater.
“I think the girls have certainly picked up their game since the first half of the season,” Fox said. “Our schedule was pretty tough the first half of the season, so we did think we would pick up some wins as the second half got going. We picked up some wins and even in our losses, we started playing those teams tougher too. I think the girls have made improvements throughout the year and they are playing pretty well right now.’
AuGres led the game 12-7 after the first quarter and 21-10 at the half. The Lady Eagles pulled within 32-26 entering the fourth, but AuGres held them to just two points in the last quarter to pull away for the win.
“We played hard all night,” Hale head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “We struggled to get the offense going in the first half. We came out strong in the second half with a good third quarter but we got in foul trouble. We struggled to get it going in the fourth quarter but we kept playing hard.”
The Wolverines were led by Allyson Stange with 12 points and six rebounds, Shea Menard had 10 points and five rebounds, Analeis Ming had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists, Adelaide Bauer had five points and six rebounds, Emily Freehling chipped in with four points and 14 rebounds and Lillie Maser had four points and six rebounds.
For the Lady Eagles, Dalaney Kimmerer led the way with 13 points, three assists and three steals, Bailey Hewitt had four points, Ali Beebe had four points and seven rebounds, Erica Bernard had three points and six boards and Aurora Brito and Kaitlyn Hollis had two points apiece.
AuGres reached the championship game thanks to their victory over Fairview on Wednesday, 47-23.
The Wolverines led 13-8 after the first, 25-13 at the half and 39-17 entering the fourth.
They were led by Freehling with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Ming added 10 points, Stange had eight points and eight rebounds, Menard added seven points and six steals, Maser had six points and nine rebounds and Elizabeth Beardsley had four points and six rebounds.
AuGres (12-10 overall) took on St. Charles (22-2) on Tuesday in Merrill in a regional semi-final game. The finals are on Thursday, with Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (15-8) and Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (15-9) playing in the other semi-final. The regional winner moves on to a quarterfinal game on Tuesday at Ogemaw Heights.
“We have quite a test, but we are going to get out there and give it everything we’ve got,” Fox said. “We will see what happens.”
On Wednesday Hale won its district semifinal game over Mio 44-25.
“In the first half we struggled to get any flow to the game because we committed too many fouls,” Kimmerer said. “We hadn’t played a game in over a week with cancellations and it showed. We did shoot pretty well from the free throw line, 10-of-14 and it helped keep us going.”
Hale led the Lady Thunderbolts, which had just five players suited up for the game, 10-4 after the first quarter and 20-13 at the half.
Mio pulled within 22-21 late in the third quarter, but they had a player foul out, leaving them with just four on the court. The Eagles responded by taking a 27-21 lead entering the fourth.
Things got worse for Mio just minutes into the final frame, when a player was injured and had to leave the game, leaving just three players on the floor.
Unsurprisingly the Eagles controlled the final minutes of the game on their way to the win.
They were led by Bernard with 10 points and three steals, Kimmerer had nine points, four assists and three steals, Felicity Hicks had seven points, Hewitt, Isabella Barkholz, Beebe and Hollis had four points each and Callie Hicks added two points and four steals. Beebe also tracked down six rebounds.
The Bolts had 13 points from Ella Strach and Jordyn Stewart added nine points.
Hale finishes the season 11-10 overall.