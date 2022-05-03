WHITTEMORE — Things went pretty well for the Tawas Area track and field team on Friday at the Whittemore-Prescott Invitational. The Lady Braves were able to win the meet, while the boys had a solid second place showing in the 11 team event.
“Congrats on the win and second for the gents,” Tawas girls head coach Brianna Griffiths said. “This is just the beginning.”
The Lady Braves won the meet with 166.5 points, while Alcona was second with 134. Fellow Iosco County teams W-P was fifth with 50 points, Oscoda was eighth with 15 and Hale placed ninth with 14.
Tawas was led by Mya Traylor and Ava Busch taking fourth and fifth in the 100 and Traylor was also third in the 200. Olivia Morand had a fourth place finish in the 400 and Ava Busch was fifth in the same event.
Aaliyah Cota won the 800 meter run in a time of 2:42, Sophia Morand was second and Brooke Binder was fifth. In the 1600 Aaliyah Cota won with a 5:59 and Alyssa Runyan placed fifth. Megan Wood also won the 3200 meter run on a time of 15:10.
Addison Cota swept the hurdles, winning the 100 with a time of 18.8 and the 300 on a time of 50.6.
The Braves picked up major points in the relays, sweeping first place finishes in all of them.
Izzy Urban was third in the discus and 10th in the shot put, Addison Cota was fourth in the high jump, Juliette Johnson won the pole vault at 5’0 and Johnson and Essi Jumisko were fourth and sixth in the long jump.
On the boys’ side, Alcona won with 186.5 points, Tawas was second with 108, Oscoda was sixth with 35, Hale was ninth with 24 and W-P was 11th with 20.5.
“I feel like this was a great showing for our boys’ team,” Tawas boys’ head coach Scott Jorasz said. “They have definitely needed a performance like this to help build their confidence moving forward.”
For the Tawas boys, Luke Martin was second in the 200 and third in the 100, Ethan Romzek placed third in the 400 and Max Buyssens was seventh in the 800. Daniel Stone was also eighth in the 1600 and seventh in the 3200.
Tawas also had their boys take first place points in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
John Rogers won the shot put with a heave of 38’4 and he was also second in the discus. Jack Busch won the discus with a throw of 111’3 and he was second in the shot put.
The pole vault had Jesse Michalski take third and Max Herrick place sixth and Jackson Pestrue was ninth in the long jump.
Tawas was at the Fairview Invitational on Tuesday, heads to Gaylord on Friday and is at Johannesburg-Lewiston on Tuesday.
Whittemore-Prescott
The W-P girls had Brianna Listeman take eighth in the 100 meter dash and Anna Maria Butler was 10th in the 800. Syklar Swanson and Sienna Willingham were ninth and 10th in the 1600 and Butler and Swanson were fifth and sixth in the 3200.
Listeman was also third in the 100 hurdles.
In the shot put, Brooke Saunders was fourth and Karagan Lanning was fifth and in the discus it was Lanning fifth and Saunders seventh. Isabella Lehr was 11th in both throwing events.
Isabella Steinley and Carly Cowles tied for sixth in the high jump and Cowles was also 10th in the long jump.
For the W-P boys, Spencer Aldrich and Thomas Saunders were sixth and ninth in the 1600 meter run and Dylan Cockrell was eighth in the 3200.
Kameron Johnson was seventh and Ashton Hunt placed eighth in the 110 hurdles.
William Stothers was 14th in the shot put and 17th in the discus and Zakary Melkus finished fifth in the pole vault.
W-P was at Fairview on Tuesday, heads to Lake City on Friday and is at Johannesburg-Lewiston on Tuesday.
Hale
For the Hale girls, Kayla Wolanin was ninth in the 400, Chloe Bernard was eighth in the 800 and Wolanin was sixth and second in the 1600 and 3200. Bernard was also seventh in the 1600 meter run.
The Hale boys saw Zach Koepke place sixth in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, Alex Wanty and Dalton Jaremba were seventh and 10th in the 400 and Wanty won the 1600 on a run of 4:56. Z. Koepke was a third place finisher in the 300 hurdles.
Jaremba added a 13th place finish in the long jump and 16th in the discus.
Hale was at Fairview on Tuesday, heads to Lake City on Friday and is also at Johannesburg-Lewiston on Tuesday.
Oscoda
For the Oscoda girls, Aeriaunna Walls was 10th in the 100 meter dash and 12th in the 200. She was also sixth in the 100 hurdles. Sophie Otremba was ninth in the 800 and she had a third place finish in the shot put.
Whitney Calderwood was sixth in the discus and ninth in the shot put.
The Owl boys had Damon Burros take third in the 200 and fourth in the 100, Lewis Axline was eighth in the 800 and Axel Raybourn was 10th in the 1600.
Ian Boboltz was fourth in the 300 hurdles and the Owls also had the second place relay team in the 4x100.
The discus saw Jamari Williams place seventh, with Williams and Axline taking ninth and 10th in the shot put.
Burrows was also fifth in the high jump and Boboltz was 11th in the long jump.
Oscoda was at Fairview on Tuesday, heads to Pine River on Saturday and hosts a home meet on Tuesday.