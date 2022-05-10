LAKE CITY — The Whittemore-Prescott softball team wasn’t able to pick up a win on Saturday, playing at the Lake City Invitational. The Lady Cardinals lost their first round game to Harrison 16-6 and fell to tourney host Lake City 16-1 in the consolation game.
Against Harrison, Allie Schmidt started the game pitching, with Addi Ludwig coming in to toss in relief.
Brianne McClure and Riley Stephens led the team in hitting, with A. Ludwig, Claire Blust and McClure getting at least RBI apiece in the game.
Against Lake City, Blust was given the loss pitching while Raylin Ludwig went two-for-two at the plate.
On Thursday, W-P hosted Alcona in a pair of North Star League Big Dipper games. The Cardinals came up short in both contests, 21-2 and 14-4.
Schmidt was the pitcher of record in the first game and Blust pitched in game two.
McClure hit a home run in game two to highlight the offense, with A. Ludwig also having a good night at the plate.
On Monday, May 2 the Cardinals won a pair of NSL crossover games in Hale, 27-5 and 18-17. Schmidt won the opener, with Blust getting the win in game two.
Blust also had a big game at the plate, getting a triple and eight RBI.
W-P (3-11 overall, 0-4 NSL Big Dipper) was at Mio on Monday, heads to Oscoda on Thursday and returns home to take on Posen Monday.