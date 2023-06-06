WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott was able to hold a lead through most of Friday’s Division 4 district semifinal game up in Alcona against AuGres. The Cardinals were unable to hold a lead in the bottom of the seventh inning though, and saw their season come to an end with an 11-10 loss.

“I did (like how we fought), we didn’t underestimate AuGres but that (Carter) Zeien kid is a good athlete and he had a couple big hits on us. The kids had a good practice the night before and they came out strong and we got some hits when we needed them, it was just our pitching didn’t stay on pace with what we needed and they took advantage of it.”

