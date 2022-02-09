TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area wrestling team closed out the regular season with their lone home event of the season on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Braves had a good showing on their home mats, sweeping the tri-meet with a 42-36 win over Grayling and a 72-6 win over Houghton Lake.
“I was really happy with how it went,” head coach Chad Herrick said. “I was happy to get some fans there, it really helps build growing forward to have that. There was excitement there and the wrestlers got to feel that. It was a win all the way around and it was nice to beat Grayling and Houghton Lake.”
In the opening win over Grayling, Tawas led 36-30 with just two matches left. Max Herrick was losing his bout 4-2 in the second period, but regrouped to pin his opponent for six big points, in what ended up being the difference in the match.
“He has come a long ways, he gets himself in trouble early sometimes but he is skilled enough that he can come back and win a match,” Herrick said of Max. “I expect big things of him in the future.”
Trace Reay, Luke Martin and Lukas Herrick won both their matches during the night.
Tawas (17-8 overall) heads to Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday for Division 4 team districts and makes the trip to Oscoda on Saturday for individual districts.
“As a team, we are going to struggle when we run into squads that have every weight group filled,” Herrick said. “We have seen Oscoda a few times, but if we are firing on all cylinders we should be able to beat them. Against Whittemore, we have our work cut out for us, they are a tough team and have every position filled.