WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team took on Division 3 tournament host Houghton Lake in their district opener on Wednesday. The Lady Cardinals weren’t able to extend their season though, dropping the game 42-23.
“We came out on the bottom, but it was overall a good game for us,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “The girls worked hard and made some great choices.”
Houghton Lake was able to take an 8-2 lead after the first quarter and they also led 17-8 at the half and 31-15 entering the fourth.
“Offensively, we started out cold,” Gibson said. “Everything was in then out before things started falling in. The third quarter was pretty lopsided as far as officiating and we came out with two players having three fouls and three having four compared to their two team fouls. It was called a little differently for the fourth, evening it out a bit, but we had to play a different game to keep players on the court.
“I’m proud of how they ended their season. They gave their all in Houghton Lake. We struggled to find consistency all season, but every player progressed so much.”
Anna Butler had 10 points and six rebounds, Brianne Wanks had seven points and 11 rebounds and Brooke Saunders had five points. Gabby Clark also had seven rebounds and Claire Blust had five steals.
W-P finishes the season 3-19 overall.
“We knew all along this would be a rebuilding year, and the team is losing four seniors for next season, so there will still be some restructuring happening, but those remaining players will be ready to take the wheel come November,” Gibson said.