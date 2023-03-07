FAST BREAK

FAST BREAK – W-P’s Claire Blust races down the court for a fast break opportunity during Wednesday’s district semi-final loss in Houghton Lake.

 Courtesy photo by Eric Hamp/Houghton Lake Resorter

WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team took on Division 3 tournament host Houghton Lake in their district opener on Wednesday. The Lady Cardinals weren’t able to extend their season though, dropping the game 42-23.

“We came out on the bottom, but it was overall a good game for us,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “The girls worked hard and made some great choices.”

