The North Star League held its final race of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Boney Park in Fairview. It was a championship-filled day for Hale, as it won the girls’ team championship and also had Alex Wanty win the individual championship on the boys’ side.
“We are very happy with the first girls’ ever North Star League championship, that was pretty cool,” head coach Steve Bradley said. “They were very excited about it. When we had the conversation about whether to bring our two eighth graders (Elizabeth Gibson, Jesilynn Rosebrugh) up to run varsity, we made the decision to do that and they have run very well for us and been supportive and been a big part of the team.”
The girls’ were led by Kayla Wolanin who was fifth with a time of 27:26, Elizabeth Wolanin was sixth at 28:52. Rosebrugh finished eighth with a time of 30:10, Gibson finished ninth at 37:34 and Emily Bain was 10th with a 38:10.
Winning the boys’ race was Wanty, as he finished off the individual championship. Wanty, a junior, also won the individual title as a freshman and took second place in the league last year.
“Alcona has the two Upper brothers that are very strong and Rogers City has (a good runner), so it was nice to see Alex get it done this year and be the league champion,” Bradley said.
Fairview won the league championship, with Alcona taking second and Hale finishing up in third.
Wanty’s winning time was 19:09. Sean Bernard was ninth at 21:33, Paxton Downing was 14th with a 22:27, Brady Mccadie was 16th at 22:49, Kenny Matthews finished 20th at 24:01, Reece Ready was 27th with a 28:25, Lawrence Mullins was 28th at 29:55 and Liem Schalk-Smith was 29th at 30:20.
Hale hosted its own invitational on Tuesday at Wicker Hills Golf Course and runs at Shepherd on Saturday at the Class ‘D’ state finals.
“We will see how we do against all the other small schools in the state of Michigan,” Bradley said. We are looking to finish the season off on a high note with some great runs. The kids are still working hard and when we get through this week (it is on to regionals).”
Oscoda was also at the meet, and had two runners compete in the girls’ race.
Kaitlynne Stephan was third with a time of 25:12, Avery Lopez was fourth at 26:50.
Oscoda was also at the Hale invite on Tuesday and runs at the Northern Michigan Championships at Ogemaw Heights on Saturday.