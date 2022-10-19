The North Star League held its final race of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Boney Park in Fairview. It was a championship-filled day for Hale, as it won the girls’ team championship and also had Alex Wanty win the individual championship on the boys’ side.

“We are very happy with the first girls’ ever North Star League championship, that was pretty cool,” head coach Steve Bradley said. “They were very excited about it. When we had the conversation about whether to bring our two eighth graders (Elizabeth Gibson, Jesilynn Rosebrugh) up to run varsity, we made the decision to do that and they have run very well for us and been supportive and been a big part of the team.”

